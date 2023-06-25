Stockholm rollercoaster crash: One dead and many injured after ride derails at amusement park in Sweden

A general view of the Jetline rollercoaster in Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm (file picture) (AP)

One person has been killed and many others injured in a rollercoaster accident in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

The incident took place at the Grona Lund amusement park on Sunday.

Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and people fell to the ground.

"It is incredibly tragic and shocking," park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT. "Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured."

Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park's Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed at a high altitude during a ride.

Rescuers had to remove other passengers who were stuck in other carriages on the roller coaster after the accident.

Grona Lund said in a statement the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice.

Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told SVT she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.

"My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground," Lagerstedt said.

"My children were scared," she added.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 mph) and a height of 30 metres (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website.