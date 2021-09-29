Stockholder Group Issues Statement to Evercel, Inc. Stockholders: Focus on the Important Opportunity to Transform the Board at Evercel’s Upcoming Annual Meeting

James Gerson
·6 min read

Cautions Stockholders Against Letting Management Divert Attention Away from the Issues Plaguing the Company

Urges Stockholders to Vote on the BLUE Proxy Card in FAVOR of All Three of the Stockholder Group’s Proposals to Improve the Company’s Transparency, Liquidity and Performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James D. Gerson and Richard A. Krantz (collectively, the “Stockholder Group” or “we”), the collective owners of approximately 12.0% of the outstanding voting stock of Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink: EVRC] (“Evercel” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement in response to the Company’s recent letter to stockholders:

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

We are writing to you today to correct the Company’s recent misstatements concerning our business proposals and nominations to be considered at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held virtually at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 7, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”).

Please do not be misled by the Company’s mud-slinging efforts – this campaign is not about James Gerson, who is not a nominee and is not seeking to take control of the Company. This campaign is about improving the Company’s transparency, liquidity and performance by adding three new independent directors to the Board who will actively oversee and hold CEO, Daniel Allen, and other management, accountable for the Company’s lack of transparency and languishing performance.

Here are the facts:

  • Mr. Gerson agreed to voluntarily resign from the Board in connection with the Company’s agreement to finally hold the Annual Meeting by October 7, 2021. Contrary to the Company’s recent letter, Mr. Gerson was not forced to resign from the Board. Rather, Mr. Krantz had to take the extraordinary step of filing a lawsuit in Delaware court as a stockholder to compel the Company to hold an annual meeting, as it had failed to schedule one for over 13 months, as required by Delaware law. As part of the resolution and withdrawal of that lawsuit, the Company agreed to hold the Annual Meeting on October 7, 2021 and Mr. Gerson voluntarily agreed to step down from the Board in an effort to ensure the Annual Meeting would be held for the benefit of all stockholders.

  • Mr. Gerson is not the cause of the delay in issuing the Company’s 2021 audited financials. Rather, Mr. Gerson and Mr. Krantz tried to raise significant concerns to their fellow Board members regarding the completeness of the Company’s financial disclosures. Specifically, the Stockholder Group questioned the lack of transparency relating to the looming right an entity controlled by Mr. Allen has to put a significant amount of shares to the Company at fair market value. Rather than meaningfully respond to these concerns, the Company has apparently chosen to try to demean and retaliate against Mr. Gerson for simply trying to carry out his fiduciary duties as a director.

  • It is completely disingenuous to try to claim that Mr. Gerson, a single director, has controlled the Company and should be blamed for the Company’s dismal performance, given Mr. Allen’s long tenure as CEO and significant related party transactions. We note the following:

    • Mr. Allen and several of his companies are deeply intertwined with Evercel and its assets. Mr. Allen owns and runs Corona Park Investment Partners, LLC (“CPIP”), which in turn owns a majority interest in MMXIV, and both have entered into several related party transactions with Evercel portfolio companies. For example, Printronix, an Evercel portfolio company, incurred approximately $987,000 and $953,000 for management advisory services provided by CPIP, MMXIV and Pioneer Holding Corporation (the “Consulting Group”) and reimbursable expenses in fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Consulting Group consistently earned these high fees despite the Company’s comprehensive net income dropping an incredible ~92%, from $14.3 million in 2019 to $1.1 million in 2020.1

    • Mr. Allen also has significant ties to almost every company owned or managed by Evercel – CPIP holds a minority interest in Evercel Holdings, LLC, SHSP Holdings, LLC, Paper Ventures LLC, and Current Technologies LLC, all affiliates of Evercel. Given these significant interconnections, including the looming put right described above, we have deep concerns that Mr. Allen’s interests are increasingly diverging from those of all other Evercel stockholders.

  • We believe the Company has grossly exaggerated its recent strategic efforts. The Company touts that it has applied for listing on the OTCQX market and authorized a $20 million share repurchase program – however, we believe these actions are merely performative and will not, in our view, increase liquidity if the Board fails to address its larger problems – namely, its lack of transparency and need to align management pay with performance. Further, how can the Company be uplisted to the OTCQX or participate in a share repurchase program when its 2021 audited financials have not yet been released? Despite Mr. Allen’s statements on the March 1, 2021 stockholder call that “the Board will continue to evaluate the benefits and costs associated with register[ing]”2 the Company with the SEC, we find it highly unlikely that Mr. Allen would in fact complete the registration process, when the SEC requires significant detailed disclosure surrounding his executive compensation and increased transparency surrounding his related party transactions. While the share repurchase program, if even implemented, may produce short-term liquidity, the Stockholder Group believes the Company should instead use this cash for strategic transactions and organic growth under the oversight of new independent directors, which we believe can return significantly more value to stockholders in the long-term. We believe the addition of our three nominees will accelerate Evercel’s transformation to a transparent publicly traded company that seeks to maximize value for all stockholders.

We have no desire to engage in a public back and forth. To put it simply, our campaign is focused on enhancing the Board with truly independent directors who will actively manage a CEO who has been able to control the Company without effective oversight for far too many years. We want to add new Board members who will ask the right questions and possess the independence and skillset to move Evercel in the right direction.

We urge you to vote on the BLUE proxy card today to amend the Bylaws, allow stockholders to expand the Board and elect our slate of three highly-qualified and independent Directors to help ensure the Company is on the path to increased management oversight and transparency.

VOTE FOR TRANSPARENCY, VOTE FOR LIQUIDITY, VOTE FOR PERFORMANCE

VOTE THE BLUE PROXY CARD NOW

PLEASE VOTE FOR THE BYLAW RESTORATION PROPOSAL, THE BYLAW AMENDMENT PROPOSAL AND FOR THE ELECTION OF ALL OF THE STOCKHOLDER GROUP’S NOMINEES ON THE BLUE PROXY CARD BY INTERNET OR TELEPHONE TODAY

If you have any questions or need help voting your shares, please contact Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (888) 368-0379 or email info@saratogaproxy.com.

Voting is Quick & Easy!

1) Only your latest dated vote counts. If you have already voted Evercel’s white proxy card or provided your vote to their proxy solicitor over the phone, a later-dated vote on the BLUE card will revoke your prior vote.

2) Since time is short before the October 7th Annual Meeting, please vote by Internet or Telephone. You will need your control number which appears on your BLUE proxy card and/or BLUE voting instruction form. Please follow the instructions located on your BLUE proxy card and/or BLUE voting instruction form.

3) Please vote each and every BLUE voting form you receive since you may hold shares in more than one account. Do not vote any white voting form from Evercel, even as a protest vote.

Sources:

James D. Gerson
(914) 525-4542
Richard A. Krantz
(203) 362-8007

Investor Contact:

Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC
John Ferguson
(888) 368-0379
(212) 257-1311

__________________________
1 As reported in Evercel’s 2020 financial statements.
2 Transcript of March 1, 2021 stockholder call.



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

    Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood remains unvaccinated, still weighing decision

    The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.

  • Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane over possible COVID protocol violation

    Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • Jon Jones allegedly pulled woman's hair, headbutted car and challenged cops to fight during arrest

    Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.

  • Scottie Barnes: Boucher, Anunoby are tough to guard

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.

  • 4 Blue Jays X-Factors for make-or-break series vs. Yankees

    The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Simone Biles reflects on Olympics ordeal: 'I should have quit way before Tokyo'

    Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.

  • Guardiola becomes winningest coach in Manchester City history

    When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 4 preview, schedule, live streams

    The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

    The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

  • If Andrew Wiggins is fighting for beliefs by refusing vaccine, it's fair for media to ask about it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols

  • Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

    Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most

  • End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

    It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays in potential last start

    A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor