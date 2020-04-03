STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Buyout

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG ) relating to its sale to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the sale, each share of FGL ordinary shares will be automatically converted into the right to receive (i) $12.50 in cash or (ii) 0.2558 shares of Fidelity common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/fgl-holdings . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB ) relating to its sale to Pacific Premiere Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Opus shareholders will have the right to receive 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier common stock for each Opus common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/opus-bank . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) ("Ameritrade") related to its sale to The Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab"). Under the terms of the Merger, Ameritrade common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.0837 shares of Schwab voting common stock for each Ameritrade common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/td-ameritrade-holding-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

CONTACT:



Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

SOURCE: MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583846/STOCKHOLDER-ALERT-Monteverde-Associates-PC-is-Investigating-the-Following-Buyout



