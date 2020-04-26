STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP)

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2020 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. ("GAIN") (GCAP) of behalf of the company's stockholders.

GAIN stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/gain-capital-holdings-inc/.

On February 27, 2020, GAIN announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL FCStone") at a price of $6.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, GAIN will no longer be a publicly traded company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $6.00 per share represents adequate consideration for GAIN's stockholders, and if GAIN's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GAIN to INTL FCStone.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 - 1585

(888) 715 - 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

