Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 18th of September in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

Stock Yards Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.08 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Stock Yards Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current stock price of $41.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Stock Yards Bancorp paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Stock Yards Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Stock Yards Bancorp has delivered an average of 9.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Stock Yards Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Stock Yards Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

