Stock your tween’s school backpack with a hygiene kit—they need it

Leigh Harrington, Reviewed
·4 min read
Stock your tween’s school backpack with a hygiene kit—they need it!
Stock your tween’s school backpack with a hygiene kit—they need it!

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Let’s be real, middle schoolers can be pretty self-absorbed. They also stink, in more ways than one. As a parent to a 5th grader, I’m allowed to say that.

To cut the kiddos some slack, middle school is a huge time of transition, both emotionally and physically. Easing the awkwardness and anxiety of this age is part of a parents job, and one thing you can do is to put together a hygiene kit for their school backpack. Doing so means there’s less chance of them freaking out when they realize they forgot to put on deodorant or, worse, that Aunt Flo is in town.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

To make it easier on you moms and dads, we’ve put together a sample tween hygiene kit with all sorts of goodies, from hair bands to Band-Aids to blemish sticks.

How to create a tween hygiene kit

First things first, you need a travel-sized pouch

If your tween struggles with organization, a toiletry bag may be the solution that keeps all their hygiene products in a centralized location.
If your tween struggles with organization, a toiletry bag may be the solution that keeps all their hygiene products in a centralized location.

Find a travel-sized pouch that fits in your student’s backpack—preferably one that’s not see-through. Since your kid will be toting this around with them, it should express their personality, much like their backpack. Available everywhere, from Amazon to Nordstrom, in all sorts of materials, styles and patterns.

Shop at Amazon

Help them tame their hair

Picture day isn't the only time an emergency cowlick may arise.
Picture day isn't the only time an emergency cowlick may arise.

Has your kid ever left for the school bus looking like birds were nesting in their hair? With middle schoolers, it happens—frequently. A small, travel-sized brush will help them get their knots out before their first class, and a scrunchie or hair bands will keep it out of their faces during math.

Shop at Amazon

Shop at Walmart

Ease the puberty anxiety

Help your teen through those very hormonal years with helpful goodies like the Thayers Lemon Oil Control Blemish Stick and a fresh stick of deodorant.
Help your teen through those very hormonal years with helpful goodies like the Thayers Lemon Oil Control Blemish Stick and a fresh stick of deodorant.

Who doesn’t remember staring in the mirror and assessing all your whiteheads, blackheads, and raging red sores across the landscape of your face during your teen years? Middle school’s the start of this awful time.

What the kids don’t understand is that picking at these pustules truly only makes them worse. So, when they’re in class and can’t wash away the grease of their T zone, a blemish stick with witch hazel and aloe vera can ease the redness and help heal the area, without them even leaving their desk.

Shop at Amazon

The other major puberty woe is getting their period. Menstruation can be sporadic in the tween and teen years, leaving kids without a way to predict their time of the month. Stashing away a few teen-sized ultra-thin maxi pads can help majorly ease a fear of bleeding through their pants.

And, deodorant—mini, to fit the bag—is worth every effort. No one wants to sit next to an onion in class, and you surely don’t want your kid to be that onion.

Shop at Amazon

Shop at Amazon

Breathe easier with fresh breath

Much like body smells, tweens will start to be conscious of their breath. If they dug into their French bread pizza and Fritos for lunch, having a travel-sized mouthwash or disposable toothbrushes can be handy.

Shop at Amazon

Shop at Amazon

Emphasize safety first

Now immediate first aid or a trip to the nurse is just a backpack zipper away.
Now immediate first aid or a trip to the nurse is just a backpack zipper away.

By the time they reach middle school, kids are going to feel too old to cry when they skin a knee during recess, and too stubborn for a visit to the school nurse unless something is seriously wrong. In this case, it’s good to have a mini first aid kit outfitted with bandages and antibiotic ointment so they can treat themselves at their locker.

A small bottle of spray hand sanitizer is also a good idea. It keeps common classroom germs like the stomach bug and Covid at bay when students can’t wash their hands at the sink.

Shop at Walmart

Shop at Amazon

Offer quick beauty fixes

A pesky hang-nail won't ruin their perfect school day.
A pesky hang-nail won't ruin their perfect school day.

If they're not already biting their nails as a bad habit, prevent it from becoming one with a mini nail file. Snags are no fun for anyone.

Neither are chapped lips, so make sure you include lip balm.

Shop at Amazon

Shop at Amazon

Stop the stains

Kids are slobs. Tweens are slobs who are starting to realize they’re slobs.

When they drip ranch dressing or spaghetti sauce down their favorite sweater, an instant stain remover can save the day. Depending on the size of the disaster, the stain stick will handle it in the moment or at least save the garment until you can wash it at the end of the day.

Shop at Amazon

Curb the belly aches

The first day of school isn't the only time your teen might have some stomach jitters.
The first day of school isn't the only time your teen might have some stomach jitters.

Whether from nerves or indigestion, tweens get stomach aches from time to time. Toss a few natural ginger candies into their hygiene kit to help settle them. Sometimes just having something “to take” offers confidence and solves the problem.

Shop at Amazon

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Here’s how to create a hygiene kit for your tween

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and