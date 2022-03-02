Stock up on tees and tanks on sale for less than $15 at Nordstrom — you’ll wear them a lot this spring

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now that it’s March, the countdown to spring is officially on. The start of the new season is mere weeks away, so it’s time to get your closet ready.

While you may have some cute dresses and sandals you can pull out of storage from last year, chances are your tees and tanks need a bit of a refresh. Rather than wait until the weather is warm, head over to Nordstrom now where lots of versatile styles are on sale for less than $15. We’re talking wear-anywhere tops from Madewell, Halogen and more.

Sure, you’re probably thinking you need to invest in some statement shirts to wear for special occasions (OK, or for Instagram), but don’t underestimate the power of a good cotton tee or tank. They make perfect layering pieces; plus, they look just as good with jeans and shorts as they do with shirts and dresses.

Below you’ll find seven must-have spring tees and tanks that you should absolutely grab while they’re on sale for less than $15. Don’t wait to shop because they’ll likely be gone in just a few days.

Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt, $12.99 (Orig. $19.50)

This Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt by Madewell is so popular the brand adds new colors every season. Don’t miss your chance to grab a few while they’re marked down.

BP. Ribbed Baby Tee, $7.20 (Orig. $12)

This Ribbed Baby Tee will look extra cute with high-waisted jeans or under a cute tank dress.

Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt, $7.60 (Orig. $19)

If you want a no-fail spring/summer outfit, pair this pretty Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt with crisp white pants or shorts.

Madewell Whisper Cotton Scoopneck Tee, $12.99 (Orig. $19.50)

Available in classic black and white, this Cotton Scoopneck Tee is a wardrobe essential.

Halogen Favorite Tank Top, $12.73 (Orig. $19)

This Halogen Favorite Tank Top is perfect when you need a neutral layer under sheer blouses.

BP. Crop Ribbed Tank, $13.30 (Orig. $19)

This simple yet perfect BP. Crop Ribbed Tank will beautifully accentuate your shoulders and collarbone.

BP. Rib Henley Tank, $7.20 (Orig. $12)

Think of this BP. Rib Henley Tank as your classic white tank with a little bit of flair. It will look good with everything.

