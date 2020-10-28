Stock markets sink amid alarm at Covid surge

Financial markets have tumbled around the world amid concerns that a rise in coronavirus cases will hurt still tentative economic recoveries.

Major US indexes were down 2.5% or more at mid-day in New York, while European bourses saw even steeper falls.

With a short time to go before the close, the UK's FTSE 100 was down 2.6%, and Germany's Dax was 4% lower.

The declines were widespread, as investors sold-off shares in favour of less risky assets like the US dollar.

In the US, shares in tech firms Google, Facebook and Twitter sank more than 4%, as their bosses were grilled by senators in Washington about how the firms should moderate speech on their platforms.

In the UK, mining companies on the FTSE 100 took a hit, while in France, where the CAC 40 dropped 3.3%, property giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was the biggest loser.

Coronavirus fears

The declines mark a second day of steep falls this week, which has seen many countries report record numbers of new coronavirus cases, leading to strains in health systems and fresh restrictions on activity in some places.

By contrast, financial markets in Asia, where the virus is seen as being under better control, have fared better. On Wednesday, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indexes closed down about 0.3%.

In the US, investors are also on edge ahead of a close US presidential election. A defeat of current President Donald Trump could lead to tougher regulation for some sectors, including technology and oil and gas.

Analysts say fears that the results could remain uncertain for some time are also weighing on sentiment.