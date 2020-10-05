Stocks rise as Trump's health remains in focus

President Donald Trump works in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, US, on Saturday. Photo: White House Photo by Joyce N Boghosian/Sipa USA/PA

Stocks rose on Monday, with investor attention still focused on the health of US president Donald Trump.

European markets opened in the green at the start of the week and US futures were heading higher. It came after somewhat mixed reports about the health of Trump over the weekend. He was admitted to hospital for treatment of COVID-19 after markets closed on Friday and he received steroid treatment for low oxygen levels over the weekend.

However, Trump released videos and pictures over the weekend showing he was up and working. His team of doctors said on Sunday the President could be discharged later today.

“According to the wires this has helped S&P 500 futures to trade up +0.61% this morning but to be honest it could also be because a poll showed that Biden was 14pp up over the weekend,” said Jim Reid, a senior macro strategist at Deutsche Bank.

A joint NBC-Wall Street Journal poll published on Sunday gave Biden his biggest lead so far of the campaign over Trump.

The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) opened up 1.2% in London, while the DAX (^GDAXI) was 1% higher in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 (^FCHI) gained 1% in Paris.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) were up 0.6%, Dow futures (YM=F) were up 0.7%, and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) climbed 0.8%.

Stocks had also rallied in Asia overnight. Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) rose 1.2%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng (^HSI) gained 1.5%, Australia’s ASX 200 (^AXJO) rose 2.6%, and the South Korean KOSPI (^KOSPI) rallied 1.3%.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, said news flow around the President’s medical condition would dictate the path of stocks for the day ahead.

“There is no doubt that the primary focus among investors and traders is going to remain on Donald Trump’s health this week,” he said. “Any news about the improvement of his health is likely to bring relief to markets.”