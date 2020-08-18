European stocks retreat as US expands Huawei sanctions

A monitor displays the logo for "Huawei" behind Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

European stock markets opened lower on Tuesday, as oil prices dipped and the US expanded sanctions on China’s Huawei.

Equity markets across Europe opened down over half a percent on Tuesday, with heavy industry and energy stocks dragging indexes lower.

In London, engineering group Melrose Industrial (MRO.L), engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L), and mining giant BHP (BHP.L) were among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100.

In Frankfurt, the DAX was pulled lower by German engineering giant Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) and Volkswagen (VOW3.DE), among others.

Shortly after the open, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) was down 0.7%, the DAX (^GDAXI) was 0.5% lower, and France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) was down 0.7%. Spain’s IBEX 35 (^IBEX) was off 0.6% and the FTSE MIB (FTSEMIB.MI) fell 0.8% in Milan.

“Stocks yawned a bit,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said in a morning email. “European stocks were weaker at the open after ticking up a bit on Monday.”

Oil prices retreated after helping to push stocks higher on Monday. Brent futures (BZ=F) were off 0.1% to $45.29 per barrel and crude futures (CL=F) were down 0.3% to $42.75 a barrel.

Action in Asian stock markets was mixed overnight. Japan’s Nikkei (^N255) closed down 0.2% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index (^HSI) fell 0.2%, but China’s Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) rose 0.3% and the Shenzen Component (399001.SZ) gained 0.1%. In Australia, the ASX 200 (^AXJO) rose 0.7%.

The mixed performance came as the US expanded sanctions on China’s Huawei overnight. The US Commerce Department added 38 Huawei affiliates across 21 countries to its economic blacklist.

Futures were pointing to a subdued open on Wall Street. S&P 500 futures (ES=F) were flat, Dow Jones futures (YM=F) were down 0.2%, and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were flat.

“Investors are still waiting for the second stimulus aid package,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade. “A vast amount of money parked on the sidelines and waiting.

“Investors believe that the moment we will get the next stimulus aid package, this coronavirus stock market rally will charge once again. Without this, it is likely to remain dull.”