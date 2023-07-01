Is the stock market open today? What to know about hours, early close on Monday, July 3

United States stock markets will be closing early on Monday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

In recognition of the federal holiday, the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will close at 1 p.m. ET on Monday and remain closed Tuesday.

The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. Eastern on Monday and will also remain closed Tuesday.

Independence Day has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1870, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century.

From 1776 to present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence.

Is the stock market closed tomorrow?

U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

