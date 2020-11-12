Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mostly lower as vaccine rally cools further

Stock futures were mostly lower Thursday morning, with contracts on the Dow and S&P 500 sliding as optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine moderated further.

The Nasdaq outperformed after rising 2% on Wednesday, as the index tried to make up some steep losses from earlier this week. Monday and Tuesday, investors fled from high-growth tech shares and piled into value and cyclical stocks on hopes that a vaccine would drive a faster economic recovery and lift businesses hardest hit earlier during the pandemic. That swift rotation, however, was likely overdone, according to some analysts.

“I would say the death of tech was excessively premature,” Brian Belski, BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance.

“Coming out of a recession and really kind of questioning what growth is going to look like over the next couple of quarters, and the higher likelihood of additional lockdowns on a state or even nation-wide level, really puts that increased confidence and bid in the technology stocks,” he added. “So again, the death of technology stocks and the stay-at-home trade I think is way, way, way too early.”

The U.S. has recently faced an increasingly dire pandemic situation, with the number of new cases reported daily topping 100,000 each day since Nov. 4, according to data compiled by the New York Times. The rising infection rate threatens to put the brakes on the economic recovery despite improving prospects for a vaccine, given that approval and distribution likely won’t come for another at least several more months. Pfizer (PFE) earlier this week reported early efficacy data showing their vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, and Moderna (MRNA) said it was closing in on releasing data from its own late-stage clinical trial in the near-term.

“The virus resurgence poses a key risk to the growth outlook,” Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said in a note Wednesday. “State and local governments have imposed limited virus-related restrictions so far, compared to the summer when many of the hardest-hit states imposed restrictions such as closing bars, restricting indoor dining, and limiting gatherings, with a pause or reversal in reopening in the vast majority of the country. This may soon change, with an increasing number of states and regions recently imposing or considering new restrictions.”

“While the data also suggest that voluntary consumer behavior has responded less strongly to increased virus risks during the recent resurgence, this could change should perceived risks increase as case counts, hospitalizations, and fatalities rise,” Hatzius added.

Investors are poised to get their latest look at the state of the labor market Thursday morning in the Department of Labor’s weekly jobless claims report. Another 734,000 Americans likely filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, for a level still more than three times higher than the weekly average of new claims in 2019. More than 21.5 million Americans remain on unemployment benefits of some form.

8:30 a.m. ET: Thursday: Jobless claims fall again, continuing claims also down

In the latest sign that the labor market is slowly healing, initial claims during the latest week checked in lower than expected, at 709,000 vs. 731,000 expected in a Bloomberg consensus forecast. Meanwhile, the prior week figure was revised slightly upward to 757,000. Markets are currently trading mixed after the data.

7:19 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures mixed as tech outperforms again

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:19 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,550.5, down 17.25 points or 0.48%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 29,082.00, down 229.00 points or 0.78%

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 11,885.00, down 1 point or 0.01%

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.25 (+0.6%) to $41.20 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$8.00 (+0.43%) to $1,869.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -5 bps to yield 0.939%

6:05 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures slightly higher

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:05 p.m. ET Wednesday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,571.75, up 3.75 points or 0.11%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 29,339.00, up 28 points or 0.1%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 11,891.00, up 5 points or 0.04%

