Stock market news live updates: Stocks climb as tech shares recover some losses

Stocks rose Wednesday as tech shares looked to make up some of their declines from earlier this week.

The Dow added more than 100 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq outperformed, adding 0.9% and steadying after the index dropped more than 1% in each of the previous two sessions.

Traders this week have so far embraced many of the stocks hardest-hit by the pandemic, including the airline, cruise line, lodging, restaurant and brick-and-mortar companies some analysts have called the “epicenter stocks.” Hopes that drug-makers were closing in on getting approval for a vaccine – and by extension, helping to stoke consumer confidence in getting out and traveling – helped catalyze the rally.

The jump, however, came at the expense of the growth and tech stocks that led the markets higher earlier on during the pandemic. The Nasdaq posted back-to-back sessions of declines greater than 1%, while the Dow brought its cumulative advance for the week-to-date to nearly 4%. In the S&P 500, the energy, financials and industrial sectors have far outperformed over the past two sessions, after lagging for the year-to-date.

“Overall I look at this as somewhat of a catch-up positioning from investors,” Michael Arone, State Street Global Advisors chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance. “Investors have gotten a lot more comfortable with the election outcome, with progress on COVID-19 solutions, and what again was a very solid earnings season. So I think they’re looking ahead to 2021 and anticipating, perhaps, much better-than-expected economic growth and earnings growth. And so they’re pivoting towards more cyclical, value companies and a bit away from the technology.”

“This recalibration, in my opinion, is healthy,” he added. “Remember we were all scratching our heads over how concentrated the market was, how it was just a handful of tech names. Now we’re seeing much greater breadth in this rally, and I think that’s healthy for the overall market.”

Other analysts shared this view, and a number of strategists this week upgraded their near-term expectations for the path forward in equity markets. Goldman Sachs equity strategists lifted their year-end S&P 500 price target to 3,700 from 3,600, and said they expected the S&P 500 to then climb to 4,300 by the end of 2021.

“The market is actually less dependent on the performance of a few mega-cap stocks than many investors perceive,” the strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note published Wednesday.

And in a note published Monday, JPMorgan equity strategists said they anticipated the S&P 500 would surpass their own previous price target of 3,600 by year-end and touch 4,000 by early next year, with the potential to then rise further to 4,500 by the end of 2021.

“The equity market is facing one of the best backdrops for sustained gains in years,” the strategists wrote. “After a prolonged period of elevated risks (global trade war, COVID-19 pandemic, US election uncertainty, etc.), the outlook is significantly clearing up.”

—

9:46 a.m. ET: Lemonade beats 3Q expectations and raises guidance, but investors take some profits after stock run-up since IPO

Lemonade (LMND), the digital renters’ insurance company that just went public in July, raised its full-year sales guidance and posted third-quarter results that beat consensus expectations.

The company managed to keep losses in check despite a confluence of hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters in states home to its largest customer bases. Third-quarter net losses came in at 57 cents per share, narrowing from the $2.78 per share the company posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 64% to $17.8 million, and its gross earned premium more than doubled to $42.9 million.

Lemonade said it expects full-year revenue to come in between $91 million and $93 million, up from its previous guidance range of between $86 million to $88 million. Despite the beats across most major metrics, Lemonade shares fell 5% after market open, as investors took some profits after the stock’s more than 120% jump since its IPO.

—

9:33 a.m. ET: Lyft shares jump after 3Q sales top estimates and company maintains outlook for profit next year

Lyft (LYFT) shares rose 4% shortly after market open, after the company late Tuesday reported second-quarter sales that were stronger than feared as rider demand began to pick back up.