Stock market news live updates: Stock futures soar after Moderna releases upbeat vaccine efficacy data

Stock futures soared Monday morning after Moderna (MRNA) became the latest major drug-maker to announce upbeat data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, building on hopes that an effective inoculation will soon be available.

Moderna said Monday that preliminary data from its late-stage clinical trial showed its vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants. That followed Pfizer’s (PFE) announcement last week that its own vaccine candidate, which uses similar new messenger RNA technology, had an efficacy rate of more than 90%, or well above what many public health officials had been expecting.

Contracts on the Dow rose more than 500 points, or 1.8%, with about two hours to go until the opening bell. Contracts on the S&P 500 increased, while those on the Nasdaq hugged the flat line. Shares of airlines, cruise lines, hotels, and restaurant companies surged anew as the latest vaccine data suggested consumers might return more enthusiastically to these businesses.

Last week, traders looked beyond the increasingly dire coronavirus situation in the U.S., as hopes that a vaccine would be approved and distributed in the near-term helped to assuage some fears. The S&P 500 jumped to an all-time closing high on Friday as each of the three major indices posted weekly gains. Stocks and sectors that were hardest-hit by the pandemic made up some ground after lagging for the year-to-date, while tech stocks underperformed.

But with a vaccine still unlikely to be available en masse for months, the pandemic remains a present threat.

The U.S. topped the grim milestone of 11 million coronavirus cases as of Sunday as deaths approached 250,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins. An average of nearly 150,000 new infections have been reported per day in the U.S. over the past week, for a sharp increase after first crossing the 100,000 mark for the first time during the pandemic earlier this month.

In recent days, more cities and states have added curfews and tightened their restrictions on daily activities as case counts soar. New Jersey’s new daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high on Saturday, and Illinois and Ohio both saw record numbers of new cases on Friday. Chicago posted a stay-at-home advisory late last week, and New York state had a new 10 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms go into effect Friday. Oregon ordered a two-week “freeze” on non-essential business activity and large social gatherings, with Gov. Kate Brown warning of fines or arrests for violations.

“The story of the next few weeks will be a gradual and uneven—but unambiguous—tightening of anti-COVID restrictions across the country,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note Sunday. “The rapid rate of growth of cases and infections threatens to overwhelm the hospital system by the end of the year, at which point current trends suggest that perhaps 250K people will be hospitalized with Covid, with about 60K in ICUs.”

“Politicians, therefore, will have no choice but to respond to the unfolding nightmare in hospitals,” he added. “They will restrict activity in the leisure and hospitality sector— perhaps closing bars and restaurants completely in the hardest-hit cities—and by limiting indoor gatherings, in homes and elsewhere. These measures work, but they exact a real cost on the economy.”

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:20 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,626.00, up 44 points or 1.23%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 29,914.00, up 504 points or 1.7%

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 11,948.25, up 14.75 points or 0.42%

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$1.49 (+3.71%) to $41.62 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$18.70 (-0.99%) to $1,867.50 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +3.6 bps to yield 0.929%

In a statement Monday, Moderna announced that its clinical trial data showed its vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants.

Moderna’s trial, conducted alongside the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Diseases, had enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S. The preliminary data included an analysis of 95 participants who had developed confirmed cases of COVID-19. Moderna said it intends to submit for an emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration “in the coming weeks and anticipates having the EUA informed by the final safety and efficacy data (with a median duration of at least 2 months).”