Stock market news live: Stock futures fall after three straight sessions of gains

Stock futures slipped Friday morning, giving back some gains after Thursday’s session saw each of the S&P 500 and Dow climb more than 6%.

Losses in contracts on the three major indices Friday tracked declines in European equities, after EU member countries failed to agree on a concrete plan to address the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Countries including Italy, Spain and France – those hit hardest by the outbreak – had called for the joint issuance of so-called “coronabonds” to help raise funds through issuance of shared European debt, but other member countries struck down the relief move during last night’s discussions. An announcement that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 also weighed on risk assets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During the regular session Thursday, stocks ended higher for a third straight day as investors hoped a $2 trillion relief package passed by the U.S. Senate would help offset some of the domestic economic damage dealt by the coronavirus outbreak. It was the first time the S&P 500 posted three consecutive sessions of advances since mid-February.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on the coronavirus economic relief package Friday.

Stocks’ gains during Thursday’s session, which came even after the U.S. Labor Department reported the largest number of new weekly unemployment claims on record, sent the Dow 1,351 points higher to settle above the 22,500 level – more than 20% above its recent closing low from March 23.

While policymakers around the world have stepped up their efforts to mitigate the economic blow from the virus, the pandemic itself has showed few signs of abating outside of China. Italy, one of the epicenters for the outbreak, reported its largest jump in new cases in the last five days, with new cases Thursday rising by 6,153.

Story continues

Global cases of the coronavirus topped 526,000 as of Thursday evening, including 82,400 in the U.S, according to Johns Hopkins data. At that level, the number of cases in the U.S. topped those in China and Italy for the first time, and the domestic death toll from the outbreak surpassed 1,100.

As states across the country remain in or go into lock-down, President Donald Trump sent a letter to governors Thursday suggesting the White House was seeking to create guidelines for individual counties classified as either high, medium or low risk for the outbreak to expand further. Trump has said he wants the country to widely reopen businesses by Easter in mid-April, although health officials have suggested lifting stay-in-place orders by that time could be premature as the coronavirus case count continues to climb.

—

8:30 a.m. ET: Personal spending rises 0.2% in February, matching expectations

U.S. personal spending rose 0.2% in February, matching consensus economist expectations and January’s pace of gains. Meanwhile, personal income rose 0.6%, outpacing the 0.4% rise expected.

Core personal consumption expenditures rose 0.2% month on month in February, also meeting expectations and January’s gains. Over last year, core PCE – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – rose 1.8%, or slightly faster than the 1.7% gain expected and seen in January.

The Commerce Department’s February measures of personal spending, income and PCE capture the period before the escalation of the coronavirus in the U.S.

—

6:56 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures edge up as overnight session kicks off

Stock futures were lower Friday morning as investors weighed the House of Representative’s planned vote on a $2 trillion stimulus package against a rising coronavirus case count in the U.S., where the outbreak has now infected more people than in Italy and China.

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:56 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 1.86%, or 48.5 points to 2,559.5

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 1.88% or 421 points to 21,927.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): down 1.68% or 131.75 points to 7,712.25

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$22.73 (+0.13%) to $22.73 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$23.00 (-1.39%) to $1,628.20 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -4.3 bps to yield 0.765%

—

6:01 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures edge up as overnight session kicks off

Futures for each of the three major indices were slightly higher Thursday evening as Congress closed in on passing a $2 trillion economic relief package.

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:01 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : up 0.51%, or 13.25 points to 2,621.25

Dow futures ( YM=F ): up 0.55% or 122 points to 22,470

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): up 0.31% or 24.25 points points to 7,868.25

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 08: Traders wait on a nearly empty trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading was halted due to a "technical glitch" on July 8, 2015 in New York City. Trading was to resume in the afternoon. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

—

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay