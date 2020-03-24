Stock market news live: Stock futures slip after mega-rally carries Dow to best day since 1933

Stock futures were slightly weaker on Tuesday evening, following a day in which Wall Street bet big on Washington’s warring political factions coalescing around a $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the effects of the coronavirus.

Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures all dipped slightly after opening, as markets awaited word of a final bill in the Senate. In Tuesday’s regular session, stocks staged a monster rally, with the battered Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its best day since 1933 by rallying over 11% to close up by over 2,100 points.

A day earlier, a brutal sell-off virtually erased all of the gains made since President Donald Trump was elected. The S&P 500 Index had its strongest session since 2008, while the Nasdaq turned in its best performance in 7 days.

The damage — both economic and political — from COVID-19 has stoked a widening debate over how quickly the U.S. can return to a semblance of normalcy. With his re-election chances likely to be defined by a recovery from the crisis, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the economy to be restarted by April 12 — but market analysts have their doubts about that timetable.

6:02 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures ease

Futures for each of the three major indices dipped Tuesday evening as investors awaited news of a completed stimulus bill in the face of the escalating domestic coronavirus outbreak.

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:02 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 3.50 points to 2434.50

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 27.75 points to 7531.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): up 10 points to 20618



