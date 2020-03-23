Stock market news live: Stock futures curb losses after Fed announces new moves to fight coronavirus effect

Stock futures fell sharply on Monday before posting a stunning reversal, indicating a higher when Wall Street begins trading as world policymakers race to contain the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Unprecedented levels of volatility and an economy in free-fall prompted the Federal Reserve to announce a broad new, open-ended effort to calm markets, which will include buying unlimited amounts of government and investment grade corporate debt.

“Fed policy is shifting into a higher gear to try to help support the economy which looks like it is in freefall at the moment,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, wrote in an email. “The central bank is shifting from being not just the lender of last resort, but now it is the buyer of last resort. Don't ask how much they will buy, this is truly QE [quantitative easing] infinity.”

The Fed’s move “will go a long way to reassuring investors the Fed has their backs and will stop the growing credit crisis in its tracks,” Rupkey added. “Yield spreads should narrow and the stock market should rest easier now that the Federal Reserve is giving it all it's got.”

The Fed’s previous efforts to calm markets have faltered, with indexes skidding to their lowest levels in years. Contracts on the S&P 500 slumped 5% just minutes after overnight trading opened at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, hitting the daily lower limit established by CME Group to prevent further extreme losses. Meanwhile, the stimulus bill being debated in the Senate failed on a key procedural vote, hampered by political divisions even as the economic outbreak grows more alarming.

On Friday, markets closed out an especially gruesome week as panicked investors sent benchmarks reeling to their lowest levels since 2017. Amid the worst trading conditions since the 2008 financial crisis, markets obliterated all of the gains made since President Donald Trump was inaugurated, with traders weighing the escalating coronavirus outbreak against vast stimulus measures designed to mitigate the crisis.

The virus’ rapid spread has led to social distancing policies that have all but brought America’s public life to a grinding halt — and pushed stocks from record highs into a bear market in record time.

Here's how long its taken stocks to go from record peaks to a correction.

Amid mass closures of private businesses, soaring layoffs and school shutdowns, economists all but expect the global economy — and the world’s largest — to plunge into a deep recession in the coming quarters, even as the Federal Reserve and Washington throw trillions of dollars at the problem.

“When everything is said and done, officials are responding relatively quickly to the emerging economic and financial fallout,” wrote Marc Chandler at Bannockburn Global Forex on Sunday.

“The benefit of the 2008-2009 experience and response is helping in many respects. Many non-conventional tools had been developed and are being dusted off,” Chandler said. “Yet the magnitude of the problem is greater than in past crises, and some measures of volatility have already outstripped the high seen a decade ago.”

8:00 a.m. ET: Fed announces new round of broad open-ended bond buying

In a surprise announcement, the central bank unveiled a number of new and unprecedented measures to expand the Fed’s efforts to calm corporate debt markets.

With turmoil continuing in corporate financing markets, the Fed expanded the scope of its asset purchases under its quantitative easing program and announced four new measures to grease the commercial paper, corporate bond, and even ETF markets.

Stock futures curbed earlier losses, which at one point had been down by over 5%.

7:23 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures fall as investors await further government stimulus package

Contracts on each of the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq held lower in early trading Monday morning as investors monitored developments in the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. and the federal government’s response.

After the Senate’s trillion dollar coronavirus relief package failed to pass a key procedural vote Sunday night, market participants have been anxiously awaiting signs that a rescue deal would soon come through. Senate Republicans and Republicans have struggled to hammer out their differing viewpoints on how the massive sum should be allocated to individuals, businesses and other relief efforts.

The House of Representatives is poised to push ahead with writing its own rescue proposal as talks in the Senate break down, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi signaled Sunday.

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:23 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 2,228.5, -2.62% or -60 points

Dow futures ( YM=F ): 18,543.00, -2.61% or -497 points

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 6,825.5, -2.06% or -143.5 points

Crude oil prices ( CL=F ): $22.23 per barrel, -$0.40 or -1.77%

10-year Treasury note: yielding 0.815%, down 12.3 basis points

6:04 p.m. ET Sunday: Stock futures tumble, hit lower trading limit minutes after overnight trading begins

Futures for each of the three major indices sank Sunday evening, after Wall Street closed out its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:04 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 2,174.00, -5.00% or -114.5 points

Dow futures ( YM=F ): 18,086.00, -5.01% or -954 points

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 6,628.75, -4.88% or -340.25 points

Monday’s opening bell will be closely watched for investor reaction to the coronavirus stimulus package being hashed out in Washington, as well as the New York Stock Exchange’s plan to temporarily shutter its iconic trading floor and transact in a completely electronic way. Some say the move could ramp up volatility in an already unsettled market.

