Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Congress certifies Biden victory after unrest

U.S. stock futures gained Thursday morning as traders shook off Wednesday’s unrest in Washington and looked ahead to the policy implications of the incoming presidential administration and Congress.

Contracts on the Dow added more than 50 points, or 0.2%, with about two hours to go until the opening bell. Overnight, Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College and formally recognized him as the next president, with lawmakers reconvening hours after protesters supporting President Donald Trump swarmed inside the Capitol Building and forced the building to lock down and lawmakers to evacuate.

President-elect Joe Biden called the event an “insurrection” in remarks to the nation. Trump later told the protesters to “go home,” but reiterated baseless claims that the “election was stolen from us,” in a video address now removed by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Business leaders including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, who has long backed Trump, condemned the violence.

Despite the turmoil, the Dow ended at a record closing high on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

“When I look at the market reaction here … there is a recognition here that there is a certain inevitability in terms of what happens on January 20,” Raymond James analyst Ed Mills told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. “It’s not as if there’s a situation based upon any protest that keeps Donald Trump as president at this point.”

“The market is more focused on, what are the policies of the next two years with the Congress that was voted in with the final election last night? What are the policies over the next four years?” Mills added. “They’re looking at COVID, they see vaccines being distributed. They are looking at a reopening.”

Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported Democrat Jon Ossoff was the winner of the second Georgia Senate runoff election, defeating incumbent Republican David Perdue. Democrat Raphael Warnock was called as the victor of the Senate race against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler earlier in the day. This gave Democrats a very narrow majority in the chamber when considering Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s ability to cast tie-breaking votes.

Financial, materials and energy stocks jumped on Wednesday as prospects of a Democratic sweep appeared increasingly likely, given assumptions that a unified Democratic government would advance more virus-relief stimulus and increase infrastructure spending. Cannabis and clean-energy stocks including electric-vehicle makers also gained on optimism for more policies amenable to these industries under a Democratic House and Senate.

“Our U.S. economists have indicated that a Democratic Senate would likely lead to another large fiscal stimulus package, possibly including some priorities of the new administration such as infrastructure,” Deutsche Bank economists said in a note Wednesday. “They see that as a material upside to their GDP forecast, which they currently see rising 4.3% Q4/Q4 in 2021.”

7:43 a.m. ET: ‘Markets might care about impeachment’: UBS

After the violent pro-Trump protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, a growing number of Republican lawmakers are reportedly considering taking draconian measures to remove Trump from office, with fewer than 14 days left of his term. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said she was drawing up Articles of Impeachment in the House of Representatives.

Others have reportedly considered invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, or determining Trump unable to do his job and thereby transferring power to Vice President Mike Pence.

“There are media reports that the 25th Amendment of the Constitution may be invoked, or that fresh impeachment proceedings could be launched against US President Trump,” UBS economist Paul Donovan said in a note Thursday. “This would probably not impact policy, but markets might care about impeachment (as conviction could bar US President Trump from future office).”

But the events of Wednesday could also have a psychological impact on investors as well, he added.

“Many international investors come from countries with very different experiences of democracy, regime change, and the stability of the nation state from that of the United States,” Donovan said. “It is perhaps inevitable that such investors will view events in the US through the prism of their own experiences, and this may increase the risk that they see in U.S. assets.”

7:22 a.m. ET Thursday: Stocks point to a higher open, Nasdaq looks to recover some losses

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:22 a.m. ET Thursday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,753.5, up 13 points or 0.35%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 30,780.00, up 60 points or 0.2%

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 12,707.00, up 90.25 point or 0.72%

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.19 (-0.38%) to $50.82 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$10.10 (+0.53%) to $1,918.70 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.7 bps to yield 1.049%

6:06 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open mostly higher

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:06 p.m. ET Wednesday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,753.25, up 12.75 points or 0.34%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 30,793.00, up 73 points or 0.24%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,672.5, up 55.75 point or 0.44%

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

