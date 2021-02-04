Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick up, adding to record levels

Stock futures opened slightly higher as the overnight session kicked off Thursday evening.

Contracts on each of the three major indexes traded just above the flat line. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at record closing highs on Thursday, and the Dow closed within 0.5% of its own recent all-time closing high. Better-than-expected economic data helped boost a broad array of stocks on Thursday, with new weekly jobless claims improving to a two-month low. And Friday’s January jobs report is expected to show that the U.S. economy returned to adding back more jobs than it lost at the start of this year.

The areas of outperformance in the markets this week fit “into three of the potential rotation trades that we’re closely monitoring for 2021,” Kevin Mahn, Hennion & Walsh chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance on Thursday. “The first being smaller cap stocks starting to outperform larger cap stocks, given the excessive valuation that large cap stocks are currently trading at … emerging stocks outperforming U.S. stocks, and then that potential rotation from growth-oriented stocks value oriented stocks.”

Over the past five days, the financials sector has been the best performing sector in the S&P 500, coinciding with firming Treasury yields. Energy has also outperformed as crude oil prices recovered, given prospects for stronger demand for travel and fuel later this year. The Russell 2000 has also outperformed the S&P 500 this week and so far in 2021, with small cap stocks typically leading the way higher during economic recoveries.

But while some large-cap and growth stocks may seem lofty based on some traditional measures, they may also grow into these valuations given the strong earnings results posted so far for the fourth quarter, some strategists said. The majority of S&P 500 companies that have reported fourth-quarter results thus far have beaten expectations, and many by a wide margin.

“Fourth quarter earnings are really impressive thus far … one way to improve that P/E ratio [is] prices going down, or earnings go up,” Mahn added. “If we continue to see earnings growth, that could also create some more attractive investment opportunities.”

Shares of consumer tech companies that reported earnings results after market close on Thursday traded mixed in the after-hours session.

Snap (SNAP) shares dropped 6% after the company’s disappointing first-quarter guidance overshadowed strong fourth-quarter results, which reflected faster-than-expected sales and user growth and the company’s first-ever full-year adjusted EBITDA profit. Peloton (PTON) shares slid after the company said increased delivery costs would crimp margins, drawing attention away from its first-ever quarter bringing in over $1 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, Pinterest (PINS) shares surged more than 10% to a record high overnight after the company reported a major fourth-quarter top- and bottom-line beat, with revenue jumping more than 76%.

6:03 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures open higher

Here’s where markets were trading Thursday evening as overnight trading kicked off:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,864.75, up 0.25 points or 0.01%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 30,955.00, up 5 points or 0.02%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,555.5, up 8 points or 0.06%

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on January 12, 2021 in New York City. - US stocks on January 11, 2021 retreated from records set last week as political uncertainty, including efforts to remove President Donald Trump from power, has finally shaken investors. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

