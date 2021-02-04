Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift sideways
Stock futures traded flat Thursday morning, holding onto gains from the past several sessions.
Contracts on each of the three major indexes were just a tick above the flat line Thursday morning. The S&P 500 rose for a third straight day on Wednesday and ended within 0.7% of its recent record close. Shares of eBay (EBAY) surged 10% and shares of PayPal (PYPL) jumped 6% overnight after both companies reported fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that handily beat estimates.
Investors largely shook off concerns over heightened volatility after last week’s Reddit-fueled surge in beaten-down stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). Instead, they fixed their attention back on corporate earnings results, and on more positive news on the vaccine and stimulus fronts out of Washington.
The Democratic Senate voted to move forward with a process to fast-track approval of some measures in Biden’s coronavirus virus relief proposal without needing Republican support, and the House of Representatives is also expected to adopt a similar move. And the Biden administration said this week it would begin sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to retail pharmacies, paving the way for a speedier national inoculation program.
“I think certainly last week there was a lot of focus on more technical positioning factors for various stocks and that dominated the headlines. But if we look at the data, on the economic front from the vaccine or from the pandemic front broadly, the news was kind of good, certainly on the margin,” Jason Draho, UBS head of asset allocation Americas, told Yahoo Finance.
“Once the dust settled from last week, people are sort of pivoting back to those fundamentals,” he added. “Over the next six months, that’s our view that there are more tailwinds than there are headwinds. The headwinds are really, are we wrong about these variants. Could they be more risky than we expect? Could there be disruptions on the vaccines or do vaccinations pose a risk? But the fundamentals point upward right now.”
On Thursday, investors are poised to receive a host of new economic data and earnings reports, including from Snap (SNAP), Gilead (GILD), Pinterest (PINS) and Peloton (PTON) after market close. The Labor Department’s weekly initial jobless claims report is expected to show another 830,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, coming in below 900,000 for a second straight week but still holding at a historically elevated level.
—
7:30 a.m. ET: 23andMe announces it will go public via merger with Richard Branson’s SPAC at $3.5 billion valuation
Consumer genetic testing company 23andMe announced Thursday morning that it will go public via a merger with Virgin Group's VG Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company backed by Richard Branson. The deal will value 23andMe at about $3.5 billion.
The transaction is expected to generate up to $759 million in gross proceeds, and existing equity shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the new combined company.
—
7:22 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures point to slightly higher, Nasdaq futures outperform
The three major indexes were mixed Thursday morning, with the Dow fluctuating between mild gains and losses while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose.
Here’s where markets were trading with about two hours to go until the opening bell:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,827.25, up 3.75 points or 0.1%
Dow futures (YM=F): 30,629.00, up 2 points or 0.01%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,447.25, up 53 points or 0.4%
Crude (CL=F): +$0.45 (+0.81%) to $56.14 a barrel
Gold (GC=F): -$20.30 (-1.11%) to $1,814.80 per ounce
10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.7 bps to yield 1.148%
—
6:03 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open higher
Here’s where markets were trading Wednesday evening as overnight trading kicked off:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,834.5, up 11 points or 0.29%
Dow futures (YM=F): 30,696.00, up 69 points or 0.23%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,437.00, up 42.75 points or 0.32%
—
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.
Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news
For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay