Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall, retreating from record highs
Markets pointed to a lower open Monday morning as stocks retreated from record highs.
Contracts on the Dow fell about 100 points, or 0.4%, but still looked to open above the 30,000 level the index first exceeded in late November. Shares of component Intel (INTC) led the decline after Bloomberg reported that Apple (AAPL) was aiming to develop Mac processors that would outperform those made by Intel as soon as early 2021. Contracts on the S&P 500 also fell about 0.4%, while those on the Nasdaq outperformed and ticked only slightly below the flat line.
U.S. equities also tracked a decline in European stocks amid reports that Britain’s Brexit talks to reach a trade deal with the European Union could collapse as soon as Monday in absence of a breakthrough between negotiators. The Brexit transition period is set to conclude at the end of the month.
Monday’s stock decline comes after the three major indices each logged all-time closing highs on Friday, as a month’s worth of upbeat vaccine news compounded with rising hopes for a stimulus deal out of Washington. A weaker-than-expected report on new job creation in the U.S. last week fueled optimism that the print would spur lawmakers to more urgently consider new measures to alleviate the economic toll of the pandemic.
To that end, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled last week a relief bill proposal worth about $908 billion – a compromise sum greater than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had initially sought, but below the $2 trillion House Democrats were looking to unveil.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have already indicated that they would support the bill. And Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.), who was among the bipartisan group that released the stimulus proposal, told Fox News on Sunday that he is confident President Donald Trump and McConnell will support the bill.
Meanwhile, investors will also be eagerly eyeing developments on the COVID-19 vaccine front, with a key milestone expected to take place later this week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to convene its outside scientific advisory board on Thursday to discuss Pfizer’s (PFE) emergency use authorization request for its vaccine. The advisors could vote as soon as that day whether to recommend that the FDA green-light the inoculation and allow the first phase of roll-outs to states.
—
7:05 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures point lower, pulling back from records
Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:05 a.m. ET:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,686.75, down 11.25 points or 0.3%
Dow futures (YM=F): 30,100.00, down 98 points or 0.32%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,520.00, down 6 points or 0.05%
Crude (CL=F): -$0.42 (-0.91%) to $45.84 a barrel
Gold (GC=F): -$6.10 (-0.33%) to $1,833.90 per ounce
10-year Treasury (^TNX): -2.5 bp to yield 0.944%
—
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.
Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news
For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay