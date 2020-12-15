Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher as lawmakers press ahead with stimulus talks
Stock futures kicked off the overnight session higher Tuesday evening after rallying earlier in the day.
The S&P 500 ended a four-session losing streak to climb 1.3%, and the Dow also advanced by more than 1%. Both the Nasdaq Composite and small-cap Russell 2000 ended Tuesday’s session at record closing highs.
Traders this week have increased their bets on a stimulus package getting passed in Washington, despite months of disappointment over deadlocked negotiations.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy convened on Tuesday to discuss both the COVID-19 relief package and broader government spending bill, to which the virus relief aid is expected to be attached. The COVID proposal under discussion was split into two earlier this week to cleave off some of the more contentious provisions around aid for state and local governments and liability protections into a separate, smaller bill.
“The odds of a fiscal deal before year’s end have been improving. At this point, we think it is slightly more likely than not that Congress will pass this week a package similar to the recent $748bn bipartisan proposal, which would be close to our standing assumption of a $700bn (3.3% of GDP) package,” Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a note Tuesday.
“While we had expected a smaller package to pass now with a larger package waiting until early 2021, it appears increasingly likely that most of this could pass this week,” he added. “Either way, this is likely to be the last substantial COVID-relief package unless Democrats win both Senate seats in the January 5 runoff elections in Georgia.”
Heading into year-end, the vast majority of strategists have so far struck a bullish tone on equities for 2021. Still, many acknowledged that near-term risks remain, including the ongoing pandemic and the runoff Senate elections in Georgia, given that most investors have already priced in a divided government outcome that would be upended if Republicans end up losing both seats in the state.
“I think that we can get a little bit of consolidation before year-end just due to normal selling at the year-end for rebalancing or tax loss harvesting. Also, depending on where the pulse is for the Senate race in Georgia, investors might want to get ahead of that if they think that capital gains taxes may go up in the future,” Jimmy Lee, The Wealth Consulting Group CEO, told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. “So that could cause some additional selling before year-end and we could get a little bit of a pullback. But I am very bullish on equities at this point. And I do think we may get a little bit more of a rotation into the economy-opening sectors.”
Wednesday afternoon, investors are set to receive the Federal Open Market Committee’s December monetary policy statement and hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a press conference. Fed officials will offer an updated Summary of Economic Projections at the end of this meeting, after telegraphing in September that interest rates would likely remain on hold at current near-zero levels through at least 2023.
6:01 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures begin the overnight session higher
Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:01 p.m. ET Tuesday:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,696.00, up 1.5 points or 0.04%
Dow futures (YM=F): 30,223.00, up 20 points or 0.07%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,604.00, up 12.25 points or 0.1%
