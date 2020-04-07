Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains, Dow adds 700+ points

Stocks jumped Tuesday morning, adding to gains after Monday’s rebound sent the S&P 500 to its highest level since March 13. Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices stabilized after the prior day’s declines.

Early signals that the coronavirus outbreak was leveling off in major epicenters around the world helped contribute to risk-on trading in the markets.

New York state, which houses the largest number of cases in the U.S., reported about the same number of new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday at 599 as on Sunday. Total cases in the state rose to more than 130,000, up from the just over 122,000 on Sunday.

But in New York and in other hot spots for the coronavirus across the country, hospitals are still strained with large numbers of patients, and demand for testing materials and health-care devices including ventilators remains overwhelming.

Italy, another global epicenter of the outbreak, reported new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday but new cases declined, also underpinning a potential easing of the outbreak. Italy’s death toll on Monday was 636, versus 525 of Sunday. The number of confirmed cases rose by 3,599, marking the lowest number of new cases recorded over a one-day period since March 17.

South Korea on Tuesday reported 47 new coronavirus infections, matching the number from Monday for the fewest new cases since late February. And while Japan remains hard-hit by the virus, the country on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and approved a near $1 trillion stimulus package to help rein in the damage from the outbreak.

And in other countries, governments have begun to outline an exit plan for peeling back social distancing measures as the coronavirus outbreak begins to diminish, with Austria preparing a first wave of business openings early next week, according to Reuters.

Despite the early signs of optimism around the outbreak’s timeline, market analysts and economists are bracing for the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic to generate a lingering impact on corporate profitability and economic activity this year.

In a note published Monday afternoon, Capital Economics economists led by Paul Ashworth said they anticipated an “unprecedented” 40% annualized decline in second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product, with the unemployment rate rising to 12.5% within a few months.

“Even allowing for a recovery in the second half of the year, we estimate that GDP growth for this year as a whole will be -5.0%, with a 6.5% rebound in 2021,” they said.

Likewise, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in his widely read annual letter to shareholders released Monday, said he expects the COVID-19 outbreak will generate “at a minimum ... a bad recession combined with some kind of financial stress similar to the global financial crisis of 2008.”

9:47 a.m. ET: Exxon Mobil cuts capital spending plans by $10 billion amid falling crude oil prices

Oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM) said Tuesday it is slashing its capital spending plans for the year by 30%, or $10 billion, with cash investments now expected to total about $23 billion. The bulk of the cuts will take place in the Permian Basis in West Texas and New Mexico and will impact drilling and fracking activities in the region.

Cash operating expenses will also be cut by 15% this year, the company said in a statement.

“The long-term fundamentals that underpin the company’s business plans have not changed – population and energy demand will grow, and the economy will rebound,” CEO Darren Woods said in a stateement. “Our capital allocation priorities also remain unchanged. Our objective is to continue investing in industry-advantaged projects to create value, preserve cash for the dividend and make appropriate and prudent use of our balance sheet.”

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks open higher, heading toward a second straight session of gains

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 9:31 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : +88.35 (+3.32%) to 2,752.03

Dow ( ^DJI ) : +886.78 (+3.91%) to 23,566.77

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +318.57 (+2.68%) to 8,125.32

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.33 (+1.27%) to $26.41 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$0.10 (-0.01%) to $1,693.80 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +8.3 bps to yield 0.761%

9:15 a.m. ET: Small business optimism plunges

FILE - This Wednesday, April 1, 2020 file photo shows the marquee for the Iowa Theater, closed in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, on John Wayne Drive in Winterset, Iowa. The $349 billion program approved by Congress to help small businesses devastated by the coronavirus outbreak is expected to be spent quickly after it opens on Friday, April 3, 2020, in part because large franchisees and multi-property companies are poised to claim a disproportionate share as soon as the money starts flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Sentiment among U.S. small businesses cratered last month, setting a grim new record amid the disruptions sparked by the coronavirus crisis. The National Federation of Independent Business optimism index slumped 8.1 points to 96.4, the organization said on Tuesday — in line with what might be expected during a global pandemic that forces governments to shutter businesses and keep consumers at home.

7:12 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures point to sharply higher open

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:12 a.m. ET: Tuesday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : up 89 points, or 3.37% to 2,733.5

Dow futures ( YM=F ): up 829 points, or 3.69% to 23,317.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): up 249.25 points, or 3.1% to 8,279.00

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.82 (+3.14%) to $26.90 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$12.80 (+0.76%) to $1,706.70 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +7.1 bps to yield 0.749%

6:01 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures edge lower after rebound

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:02 p.m. ET on Monday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 5 points, or 0.19% to 2,639.50

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 49 points, or 0.22% to 22,439.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): down 19.5 points, or 0.24% to 8,010.25

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: The statue os George Washigton is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on March 12, 2020. in New York City. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2,352.60 points, a decrease of almost 10% and the largest since 1987. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images)

