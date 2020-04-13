Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop, officials discuss reopening economy

Stock futures fell Monday morning at the end a holiday weekend in the U.S. and ahead of the start of earnings season, declining after last week’s rally sent the S&P 500 to its best weekly gain since 1974.

Meanwhile, crude oil traded higher, after OPEC and its allies agreed to a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels per day to help ease a mounting supply glut.

Over the weekend, coronavirus cases in the U.S. showed some broadening signs of stabilization, with the growth-rate in domestic cases falling for a second straight day on Sunday, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Johns Hopkins data. U.S. cases were up 5.4% to top 542,000 Sunday afternoon, slowing from a rise of 5.6% Saturday and 7.9% on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In New York, the U.S. epicenter of the virus, the coronavirus-related death toll fell for a third straight day to 758 on Sunday. However, this marked the sixth consecutive day that deaths were more than 700 in a 24-hour period, underscoring that the death rate, while apparently plateauing, was doing so at a high level in the state. New York’s overall death toll was 9,385 as of Sunday.

Institutions around the world have been working at a breakneck pace to try and develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Seventy vaccines are currently in development and three have already begun testing in human trials, the World Health Organization said in an update.

With early signs of a leveling off of new cases, officials have addressed the notion of alleviating the social distancing measures put in place over the past several weeks across the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infection Diseases, said on CNN that loosening social distancing measures in some parts of the nation “could probably start at least in some ways maybe next month,” while acknowledging that the easing “is not going to be a light switch” and will instead be a more gradual “rolling reentry.”

Story continues

But even when social distancing begins to let up, it likely won’t spell the end of coronavirus-containment policies, with months more of these measures likely to occur in fits and starts, according to one Federal Reserve official. Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President, said on CBS Sunday that “we should all be focusing on an 18-month strategy for our health care system and our economy.” Looking at other countries coping with the outbreak, he noted that relaxing economic controls tended to lead to another flare-up in the coronavirus, necessitating renewed social distancing measures.

Whether the only or one of many, the current wave of social distancing measures assembled through a patchwork of state, local and federal mandates has already dented the U.S. economy, leading millions of individuals to become unemployed in the past several weeks alone. New economic data set for release later this week is expected to show a sharp drop in retail sales and new-home construction as the coronavirus outbreak grinds business activity across many sectors to a halt.

“We have always said the V-shaped recovery was too optimistic, but waves of subsequent shutdowns mean that our gradual recovery is too optimistic, as well,” Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist for UBS, wrote in an email Sunday.

—

7:41 a.m. ET: SoftBank anticipates a $16.5 billion full-year loss for Vision Fund as tech investments wither

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group said in a statement Monday it expects its $100 billion Vision Fund will see a loss of 1.8 trillion yen, or about $16.5 billion, for the fiscal year ending in March, as its investments in tech giants sank amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SoftBank said its Vision Fund – which has taken stakes in WeWork, Uber and Tik Tok-owner ByteDance – has experienced losses due to a “decrease in the fair value of investments due to the deteriorating market environment.”

SoftBank anticipates the company as a whole will see a record operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen, or about $12.5 billion, for the fiscal year ending in March.

—

7:10 a.m. ET Monday: Futures hold lower, signaling lower start to the week

Stock futures held lower during the overnight session and headed toward a lower open to kick off the week.

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:10 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 29.25 points, or 1.05% to 2,750.50

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 267 points, or 1.13% to 23,351.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): down 74.5 points, or 0.91% to 8,153.00

Crude oil ( CL=F ) : +$0.27 (+1.19%) to $23.03 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$11.50 (-0.66%) to $1,741.30 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): unchanged to yield 0.722%

—

6:18 p.m. ET: Stock futures add to losses

Contracts on the three major indices extended declines as overnight trading, with futures on each of the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq off more than 1.5%.

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 51.75 points, or 1.86% to 2,728.00

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 437 points, or 1.85% to 23,181.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): down 135.75 points, or 1.65% to 8,091.75

Crude oil (CL=F): -1.58%, or -$0.36 to $22.40

—

6:09 p.m. ET Sunday: Stock futures roughly flat after long weekend

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:09 p.m. ET on Sunday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 2.25 points, or 0.08% to 2,777.5

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 12 points, or 0.05% to 23,606.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): down 3 points, or 0.09% to 8,220.5

Crude oil (CL=F): +0.04%, or $0.01, to $22.77 per barrel

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan rings the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell at New York Stock Exchange on September 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

—

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay