Stock market news live: Stock futures fall after Trump warns of ‘painful two weeks’

Stocks futures fell Wednesday morning, signaling more selling after the Dow posted its worst quarterly drop since 1987.

In the U.S., officials’ outlooks around the coronavirus outbreak has grown increasingly somber, as the case count topped 189,000 – comprising around one-fifth of known global cases – and the death toll rose about 3,000. During a White House briefing Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump said Americans should prepare for what is going to be “a very, very painful two weeks” as the pandemic paces toward a peak in the U.S. Based on new White House projections, the death toll could reach up to 240,000 domestically.

Each of the three major indices suffered stunning declines during the first three months of this year as the coronavirus outbreak escalated globally, triggering widespread stay-at-home orders, effectively shutting down travel-related industries and grinding a myriad other business operations to a halt.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As of market close Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down 20% for the year to date, the Dow fell 23.2% and the Nasdaq dropped 14.18%, with the latter’s declines cushioned relative to the other indices as investors bought into big tech names. The Information Technology sector was the leader in the S&P 500 for the first quarter, followed by the Health-Care sector.

The Energy sector, meanwhile, was the S&P 500’s biggest laggard, dropping 51% for the year to date. This coincided with a precipitous decline in crude oil prices, with domestic West Texas Intermediate posting its single largest quarterly and monthly declines on record, settling more than 66% lower for the year to date on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia has vowed to hike its oil output to a record in April, further applying downward pressure to prices on the supply side while the coronavirus simultaneously drags down energy demand.

Story continues

—

7:09 a.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures drop, Dow sheds 600+ points

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:09 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 3.19%, or -82 points to 2,487.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 3.14% or -682 points to 21,069.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): down 2.74% or -213 points to 7,573.25

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.49 (+0.49%) to $20.58 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$10.00 (+0.63%) to $1,606.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -8.9 bps to yield 0.61%

—

7:00 a.m. ET Wednesday: Mortgage applications jumped last week as refinances surge, but new purchases extended declines

Mortgage applications jumped by a seasonally adjusted 15.3% over the prior week for the week ending March 27, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said Wednesday. This came following a 29.4% weekly drop for the week ending March 20.

The MBA’s index tracking refinances surged 26% from the previous week and was more than double that of the comparable period last year. Purchases, however, decreased 10% compared with the previous week, and 24% compared to the same week last year.

“Mortgage rates and applications continue to experience significant volatility from the economic and financial market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis. After two weeks of sizable increases, mortgage rates dropped back to the lowest level in MBA’s survey, which in turn led to a 25 percent jump in refinance applications,” Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement. “The bleaker economic outlook, along with the first wave of realized job losses reported in last week’s unemployment claims numbers, likely caused potential homebuyers to pull back.”

—

6:01 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures open little changed

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:01 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 0.47%, or -12 points to 2,557.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 0.45% or -98 points to 21,653.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): down 0.32% or -25 points to 7,761.25

The empty Trading Floor of the NYSE after the market has closed.

—

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay