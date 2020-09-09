Stock market news live updates: Tech shares rebound after three days of selling; vaccine trial put on hold

Stocks rose Wednesday morning and recovered some losses after another drop in tech names dragged the three major indices to their lowest closing level in one month on Tuesday. Shares of reopening stocks including airlines, cruise lines and travel companies fell, after a company front-running the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine had its trial put on pause.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL) each rose at least 1% shortly after market open, steadying after investors over the past three sessions poured out of these leaders from the past several months. Tesla (TSLA) shares rose more than 5%, after the stock slumped 21% in its worst single session decline on record earlier in the day. The S&P 500 rose more than 1%, after the index sustained a 7% loss over the course of the prior three sessions.

In spite of the morning bounce, some analysts warned that the rotation away from technology and “stay-at-home” stocks could continue over the next few months.

“I think they definitely have more to go on the downside before they bounce in any kind of meaningful way,” Matt Maley, chief strategist at Miller Tabek, told Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade on Tuesday. “These are great companies on a long-term basis, but since they got so far ahead of themselves, I think they’ve got further to drop, and they won’t bounce back as quickly as a lot of people think they will.”

Even after the past several sessions’ worth of sharp declines, Amazon’s stock remained higher by 70% for the year to date, Apple’s held higher by 54%, and Facebook’s by 32%. That compares to a 3% gain for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

Other strategists echoed similar sentiments, suggesting investors should brace for volatility in the near-term especially in growth and tech names.

“We think there is more downside over next month but eventually leads to further broadening out of the bull market,” Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said in a note Tuesday. “The S&P may be range bound for the rest of year making stock picking critical.”

The risk-off sentiment also spilled over into other asset classes, with US crude oil prices (CL=F) dropping 7.6% to settle at their lowest level since June Tuesday afternoon. This came after Saudi Aramco slashed its October crude prices by a greater than anticipation margin, signaling its expectation for extended weakness in energy demand as individuals continue to eschew travel and other discretionary consumption during the pandemic. Crude oil prices rose more than 1.5% Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, STAT News reported late Tuesday that a late-stage trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being studied by AstraZeneca (AZN) and the University of Oxford was being put on hold, due to safety concerns after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the U.K. Shares of AstraZeneca sank 2%, while those of companies competing to develop a Covid-19 vaccine including Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) rose.

—

10:01 a.m. ET: Job openings rose by 6.618 million in July, topping expectations

Job openings in the US rose by a greater than expected amount in July while new hiring slowed, underscoring the choppy recovery under way in the labor market.

Job openings grew by 617,000 to total 6.618 million in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. Consensus economists had expected 6 million opening, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

The number of hires, however, decreased by 1.183 million in July to 5.8 million, with the greatest drop coming in accommodation and food services at nearly 600,000. Hires increased in federal government, largely due to hiring for the 2020 Census.

—

9:42 a.m. ET: Tiffany shares slide 10% after LVMH walks back from $16 billion acquisition

LVMH (MC.PA) on Wednesday pulled out of a $16.2 billion deal to acquire jewelry brand Tiffany (TIF), in what would have been the largest-ever tie-up in the luxury industry.

The French luxury conglomerate said that it would not “be able to complete the deal” in light of recent events, including a call by the French government to put its Tiffany takeover on hold until January 2021 due to the US threat of tariffs on French products. The US had said in July it would impose a 25% tariff on French products including makeup and handbags, as part of a dispute over a French tax that would hit US tech companies.