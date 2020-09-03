Stock market news live updates: Stocks walloped as September selling sets in; tech stocks swoon

Stocks plunged Thursday, as Wall Street gave back gains after capping off yet another record-setting session a day earlier.

The Dow slid more than 944 points, or 2.5%, as of 3:03 p.m. ET. The broader market sold off, with the S&P 500 down 4% and the Nasdaq down more than 5.5% as big tech shares including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) each sold off.

While there was no immediate trigger, the session’s moves represented a stark reversal from the bullish tone seen at the beginning of this week.

The selloff “could very well be the start of the inevitable Nasdaq correction, but no one has any way of knowing that,” noted David Bahnsen, chief investment officer, California-based The Bahnsen Group. “So far, the move downward is rather hum-drum and immaterial.”

He added that a pullback was “understandable” given that “The Nasdaq has advanced violently since March and many names are at absurd valuations.”

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the regular session Wednesday at their highest-ever closing levels. The broad rally lifted stocks and sectors that had been underperforming so far during the pandemic, with the utilities, materials and real estate sectors leading advances in the S&P 500 on the day. The Dow spiked above 29,000 for the first time since February and came within 500 points of its all-time record level, before sharply reversing these gains on Thursday.

The jump earlier this week came as investors continued to bet on a protracted era of accommodation from the Federal Reserve and other global central banks as policymakers work to offer ongoing support the virus-stricken economy. Hopes that a coronavirus vaccine will be available in the near-term – and thereby allow more businesses to reopen and consumers to spend more confidently – have also supported equities. Media outlets including Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told states to prepare for a Covid-19 vaccine that would be ready for distribution by the beginning of November.

Still, investors received some new disappointing data on some pockets of the economy, punctuating what had been a string of better-than-expected reports on the manufacturing sector, housing market and services economy in recent days. ADP’s closely watched monthly private payrolls report showed just 428,000 new jobs were added back in August, or fewer than half the 1 million that had been expected. The report, however, has historically and especially during the pandemic period been an imprecise gauge of the Labor Department’s “official” monthly jobs reports, and investors largely shrugged off the estimates-missing print Wednesday morning.

—

3:06 p.m. ET: Selloff accelerates, Dow sheds more than 900 points

Stocks added to losses with less than an hour left of the trading day. Tech stocks continued to lead the decline, sending the Nasdaq down 5.5%, or more than 600 points. The S&P 500 was lower by 4%, and the Dow fell more than 900 points, or 3.1%.

The information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors – all heavily steeped in big tech shares – slid on the day, with each falling at least 4%.

—

11:18 a.m. ET: Stocks swoon as tech sell-off leads market lower

The three major indices sharply dropped on Thursday, with the Dow down 680 points, or 2.34%, as of 11:18 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 fell 110.86 points, or 3.1%, and the Nasdaq sank 519.28 points, or 4.3%.

Big tech names including Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Netflix all sank, with these heavy-weight stocks dragging on the major indices. All 30 of the Dow components were lower, led by Apple with a 7% slump. Salesforce shares followed closely and fell 6%.

—

10:01 a.m. ET: US service sector activity expands at a slower than expected pace in August: ISM

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) closely watched services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) ticked down to 56.9 in August from 58.1, according to a statement Thursday morning. This missed expectations by a hair, with consensus economists having expected the print to come in at 57.0.

This marked the third straight month that the service sector index came in above the neutral level of 50.0, indicating expansion. The services PMI contracted for two consecutive months prior to that, at the height of the pandemic and stay-in-place orders in the US.