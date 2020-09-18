Stock market news live updates: Wall Street struggles to rebound from tech rout; TikTok battle wages on

Stocks struggled in Friday’s session, closing out a rocky week on a quiet note following a volatile session that saw big tech stocks sell off sharply once again — which dragged down Wall Street in spite of encouraging developments in the economy.

In recent sessions, high profile tech stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL) have slumped sharply after hitting record highs. On Thursday, the sector’s rout led the Nasdaq to its worst day in about a week, and Friday saw the bellwether shed nearly 2% intraday.

Price action reflects how investors, who have bid up stocks relentlessly since late spring, are now rethinking prospects for a sharp economic rebound in the wake of a still raging COVID-19 pandemic and no immediate fiscal boost on the table.

“The prospects for further fiscal stimulus have dimmed further, as another week has gone by without any progress,” Goldman Sachs told clients in a research note on Friday.

“At this point, a major stimulus package before the election looks like a long shot and we expect Congress to leave at the end of September without extending the extra unemployment insurance payment, approving another round of stimulus payments, or providing additional support to small businesses or state and local governments,” the bank added.

Another 860,000 workers filed unemployment claims in the latest period, but that figure remained below 1 million for a third straight week. In another partly encouraging sign, continuing claims — a closely watched metric of the labor market’s health in real time — fell below 13 million. However, new housing starts fell sharply last month, data on Thursday showed, stoking concerns that a hot housing market could be cooling despite record low interest rates.

On Wednesday, the Fed signaled that near-zero interest rates would remain for at least the next three years, as the US economy continues to face risks around the ongoing pandemic.

Economic data has remained surprisingly buoyant in the face of widespread uncertainty stemming from the viral outbreak — the latest of which was September consumer confidence.However, Fed officials suggest that the quicker-than-expected early economic recovery could be jeopardized by the absence of more fiscal support.

And at least for now, Washington’s deadlock means hopes are waning for an eventual agreement that could boost consumers, small businesses and cash-strapped states and localities — which could also undermine growth in the last few months of 2020.

“Failure to pass any additional fiscal measures would likely lead us to downgrade our growth estimates for Q4,” Goldman wrote. “By contrast, enactment of the sort of package that President Trump or Speaker Pelosi have both endorsed would likely lead us to upgrade our view for Q4.”





12:30 p.m. ET: Goldman: About those stimulus hopes...

Economists at Goldman Sachs think we shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for new stimulus before the election.

In a somber research note, the bank says the stalemate means an accord “looks like a long shot,” and Congress will most likely adjourn this month without any movement toward a supplemental unemployment payment, or more lifelines to small businesses, states and municipalities:

But wait, there’s more — and it’s not good for this year’s growth prospects:

The outcome of the fiscal debate is likely to mean changes to our forecast for Q4. Our current forecast assumes a $1 trillion package, including partial extension of the extra unemployment benefit and additional PPP loans. Failure to pass any additional fiscal measures would likely lead us to downgrade our growth estimates for Q4. By contrast, enactment of the sort of package that President Trump or Speaker Pelosi have both endorsed would likely lead us to upgrade our view for Q4. There is still a fairly good chance for additional stimulus, eventually. If Democrats win the White House and both chambers of Congress, we expect them to pass a large fiscal stimulus package, similar to the $2.2 trillion proposal Speaker Pelosi has endorsed, as one of the first orders of business in 2021. This would be in addition to Vice President Biden’s longer-term fiscal expansion plans. Some additional fiscal relief would also be possible under divided government, though the magnitude would likely be much smaller.