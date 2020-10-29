Stocks recover losses after Wednesday selloff

Stocks extended gains Thursday afternoon after the three major indices endured a deep rout a day earlier. Investors digested a record surge in third-quarter GDP after a historic slump earlier this year, and another weekly report on jobless claims that came in better-than-expected. A slew of corporate earnings results also loom.

The S&P 500 Dow each rose sharply shortly before 2:30 p.m. ET, with the former adding more than 2% as tech shares advanced. The Dow gained more than 340 points, or 1.3%, after closing lower by 943 points, or 3.4%, on Wednesday for its worst single-session drop since June.

The Nasdaq outperformed on Thursday to claw back losses from Wednesday, when tech shares had fallen after U.S. senators grilled the CEOs of Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) over the companies’ content moderation practices in a hearing. Each of these companies, along with peer Big Tech companies Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), are set to report quarterly results after market close on Thursday.

Traders globally adopted a risk-off mood this week, with an escalation of restrictions in Europe to try and curb a rise in coronavirus cases driving volatility higher. The CBOE Volatility Index (^VIX) spiked to above 40 during Wednesday’s session for the highest level in more than four months, and it held around 39 Thursday morning.

Both France and Germany announced renewed lockdowns spanning for about the next month, though the restrictions stopped short of the draconian measures announced earlier on during the pandemic in the spring. In the U.S., the rolling seven-day average of daily new virus cases rose to a record 70,000 as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by the Washington Post. And on the vaccine front, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said he believed it would take until at least January for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a COVID-19 inoculation.

Some analysts, however, considered the most recent pull-back an inevitable moment for stock prices to come back down to earth, given the strong rally earlier on over the summer as stay-in-place orders first eased.

“Markets have been baking in a lot of optimism: that the pandemic was under control, that the economy was healing, and that things would be back to something approaching normal in 2021 (and maybe not in late 2021, but earlier),” Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, said in a note Wednesday. “Those assumptions were always optimistic, though, and what we are seeing now is a reality-based repricing. As such, this drop is both necessary and healthy. Markets should reflect the most likely future path, not the most optimistic, and that is where we are headed.”

1:23 p.m. ET: Stocks hold higher, Nasdaq advances by more than 1.5%

The three major indices held higher in intraday trading on Thursday, led by tech stocks ahead of their earnings results after market close. The Nasdaq gained more than 1.5%.

The Dow added 0.3%, or 73 points, with component Apple climbing nearly 4% intraday. The S&P 500 rose nearly 1%, or 32 points, as the communications services and information technology sectors each outperformed.

10:05 a.m. ET: Pending home sales unexpectedly fell in September

Pending home sales unexpectedly turned lower in September following four straight monthly gains, according to the National Association of Realtors’ monthly report Thursday. The Northeast was the only major region to post a month-on-month rise in pending sales.

"The demand for home buying remains super strong, even with a slight monthly pullback in September, and we're still likely to end the year with more homes sold overall in 2020 than in 2019," Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, said in a statement. "With persistent low mortgage rates and some degree of a continuing jobs recovery, more contract signings are expected in the near future."

9:35 a.m. ET: Stocks open mixed steadying after Wednesday’s drop

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 9:35 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : +12.35 points (+0.38%) to 3,283.38

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -18.29 points (-0.07%) to 26,501.66

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +81.28 (+0.77%) to 11,093.89

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$5.8 (-2.17%) to $35.22 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$14.30 (-0.76%) to $1,864.90 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.2 bps to yield 0.779%

8:35 a.m. ET: 3Q GDP, jobless claims top expectations

Government data newly out Thursday showed third-quarter economic activity rose at a record pace, after a record drop in the second quarter. New jobless claims also improved more than expected last week.

