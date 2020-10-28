Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble, Dow drops 500+ points as virus concerns mount

Stocks dropped sharply, pointing to another volatile day on Wall Street as investors nervously eyed elevated coronavirus case counts in the U.S. and Europe, weighed outcomes of Election Day next week and contemplated when another round of fiscal stimulus out of Washington might get passed.

The drop in domestic equities came alongside a plunge in European stocks, with the STOXX 600 selling off and hitting the lowest level since May. Concerns of even more restrictions across the region weighed on global risk assets, with French President Emmanuel Macron set to give a speech later today in France that could be used to announce more lockdowns. And German Chancellor Angela Merkel is considering closing all bars and restaurants in the country for one month starting in early November, according to a draft proposal obtained by Reuters.

In the U.S., hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have risen by at least 10% over the past week across 32 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The CBOE Volatility Index (^VIX) jumped more than 13% to its highest level in nearly two months Wednesday morning. Contracts on the Dow tumbled more than 600 points, led by a drop in shares of Chevron (CVX) and Microsoft (MSFT). The latter’s decline came even after the tech giant reported quarterly revenue that grew a better-than-expected 12% as its Azure cloud offering accelerated sales growth from the previous period. Guidance for some business units’ current-quarter performance came in light, however.

Tech stocks will remain in focus on Wednesday. The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is set to hold a hearing with Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which has to date helped protect online platforms from liability over user-created content.

Based on pre-published prepared remarks, the three tech executives are set to offer a vocal defense of these legal protections during the hearing, with Dorsey calling it “the Internet’s most important law for free speech and safety” in his prepared remarks. Zuckerberg is set to maintain that Section 230 “encourages free expression” and “allows platforms to moderate content,” according to a copy of his opening statement. However, Zuckerberg also noted he was open to Congress updating “the law to make sure it’s working as intended.”

Later Wednesday after market close, firms including Ford (F), Etsy (ETSY), Pinterest (PINS) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) will report quarterly results. As of Tuesday morning, companies comprising about 32% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization had reported third-quarter results, with earnings topping estimates by 16.1% in aggregate so far, according to an analysis by Credit Suisse. Still, the bar to clear was relatively low, with analysts heading into third-quarter earnings season looking for an aggregate drop in S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) of about 20% over last year.

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks plunge at the open, Dow sheds 500+ points

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 9:31 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -62.44 points (-1.84%) to 3,328.24

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -551.42 points (-2.01%) to 26,911.77

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : -194.56 (-1.75%) to 11,231.82

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$2.26 (-5.71%) to $37.31 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$33.00 (-1.73%) to $1,878.90 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -2.9 bps to yield 0.754%

7:27 a.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures point sharply lower

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:27 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,335.25, down 47.75 points or 1.41%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 26,875.00, down 490 points or 1.79%

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 11,462.00, down 126 points or 1.09%

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$1.84 (-4.65%) to $37.73 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$17.30 (-0.9%) to $1,894.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.7 bps to yield 0.761%

6:12 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures open lower

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 6:12 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,367.00, down 16 points or 0.47%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 27245.00, down 120 points or 0.44%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 11,549.00, down 39 points or 0.34%

