Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as U.S., Europe battle virus resurgence

Stocks pointed sharply lower Monday as new data showed a jump in COVID-19 cases in both the U.S. and Europe. Restrictions tightened across major countries overseas, raising the specter of a further pullback in business operations and deeper anchor on global economic activity.

Losses accelerated around 11 a.m. ET, with the Dow dropping more than 650 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each also retreated sharply.

Shares of companies set to benefit from a broader economic reopening including airlines like American Airlines (AAL), cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and hotels like Wynn Resorts (WYNN) sank. Shares of AstraZeneca (AZN), on the other hand, outperformed after the Financial Times reported that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed with the University of Oxford produced a robust immune response in elderly individuals.

The U.S. posted back-to-back days of record-high new virus cases over the weekend, with new virus cases topping 80,000 for each of Friday and Saturday. States in the West and Midwest have been hardest hit by the latest jump in cases.

France endured its own record-high day for new coronavirus cases on Sunday, when the country reported more than 52,000 positive cases over a 24-hour period. Two-thirds of the country became subject to a previously announced 9 p.m. curfew starting Friday night. In Italy, which hit a record-high for new cases last week, new business restrictions came into effect Sunday. Spain declared a state of emergency over the weekend, which also included a country-wide curfew.

“Markets ultimately care about the economic impact of pandemic news,” UBS economist Paul Donovan said in a note Monday morning. “Italy and Spain have followed France in adopting the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' approach (it is not safe to be out of doors after dark). This is obviously bad news for bars and restaurants, but more positive for supermarkets and home entertainment.”

Elsewhere, shares of Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) came under pressure in early trading after China said it would impose sanctions on the defense units of both companies, following the U.S. approval of a $1.8 billion arms sale to Taiwan last week. China, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, has not yet specified the sanctions that will be put into place.

—

12:49 p.m. ET: Stocks drop further, Dow sink 800+ points, or 2.9%

The three major indices added to losses Monday afternoon, with the Dow off more than 800 points, or 2.9%. The S&P 500 fell 2.4%, or 83 points, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.2%, or 250 points.

The energy, industrials and financials sectors sold off most strongly in the S&P 500, as cyclicals were hit hard by concerns over a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that could lead to more restrictions. American Express and Salesforce each dropped more than 4% in the 30-stock Dow.

—

11:48 a.m. ET: Kudlow says virus relief talks will continue on Monday

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday that Democratic lawmakers and Trump administration officials are set to continue talks later in the day on another coronavirus relief package.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters in Washington, noted that “there are still a number of areas” in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan “that the president cannot accept, just can’t accept.” The size of aid to state and local governments dealing with the pandemic has been a key sticking point among negotiators.

—

11:05 a.m. ET: Selloff accelerates, Dow drops 650+ points

The three major indices’ losses accelerated Monday mid-morning, with the Dow dropping more than 650 points, or 2.5%. The S&P 500 fell about 2%, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.5%.

Losses in the Dow were led by American Express and Salesforce.

—

10:07 a.m. ET: New home sales unexpectedly declined in September for the first time in 5 months

New-home sales in the U.S. dropped 3.5% in September to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 959,000, the Commerce Department said Monday, after a 4.8% jump to a rate of 1.011 million during the previous month. This marked the first month-over-month drop in new-home sales since April, at the height of the pandemic.

Consensus economists were expected new-home sales to rise another 1.4% to extend the multi-month run of outperformance in the housing market relative to other areas of the economy.