Stock market news live updates: Stocks tick up after jobless claims improve, though stimulus deal remains elusive

Stocks traded higher Thursday, recovering some declines from a day earlier, as traders continued to fixate on dimming prospects of more stimulus before the election. Third-quarter corporate earnings results rolled in mixed, and a new report weekly jobless claims came in better-than-feared.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) gained more than 3% , after the electric vehicle-maker posted a fifth straight quarterly profit and reaffirmed its goal to hit a half-million vehicle deliveries this year. Chipotle (CMG), on the other hand, slid more than 7% after posting thinning margins as costs associated with a surge in delivery demand weighed on profitability.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke again Wednesday afternoon to try and hash out a deal for more virus-relief aid, and are expected to discuss further on Thursday, according to Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill. Based on their conversation Wednesday, “Differences continue to be narrowed on health priorities, including language providing a national strategic testing and contract tracing plan, but more work needs to be done,” Hammill said. The White House’s last public offer stood at around $1.88 trillion for a stimulus proposal, versus the $2.2 trillion plan put forth by House Democrats.

Traders have increasingly doubted that a deal might get inked and passed before the November election, injecting further uncertainty and volatility into markets this week. Pelosi told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that a deal would need to be written by the end of the week to have a shot at passing before the election. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, for his part, told Fox Wednesday morning that negotiators were looking to get “some kind of deal in the next 48 hours or so.”

The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims Thursday, which showed another 787,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance benefits, for a print much better than the 870,000 new claims expected. However, an increasing number of individuals exhausted state unemployment benefits and rolled onto longer-term pandemic-related assistance programs, underscoring the ongoing toll of the virus on the economy.

Other economic data releases will include the National Association of Realtors’ monthly existing home sales report, Conference Board’s monthly Leading Index. These, however, are expected to take a back seat, with traders continuing to focus more heavily on the developments around stimulus talks, as well as the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Despite a number of economic and earnings releases on Thursday, the only thing that will matter is the ‘sound and fury’ of the debate and the stimulus talks,” BTIG strategist Julian Emanuel said in a note Wednesday.

—

9:41 a.m. ET: Coca-Cola stems its sales decline, while Kimberly-Clark racks up costs

Consumer companies Coca-Cola (KO) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) each reported quarterly results Thursday morning, offering more perspectives on the state of the consumer during the pandemic.

Coca-Cola beat consensus profit expectations and showed improving sales trends, with global unit case volumes down 4% during the quarter. At-home consumption still hasn’t fully made up for the lighter sales at restaurants and event venues with the pandemic still under way. Still, however, the margin of decline was much better than the 16% drop the company reported during the previous quarter.

Kimberly-Clark, meanwhile, continued to grow sales in its personal care and consumer tissue segments, but increasing manufacturing costs related to COVID-19 weighed on profitability. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to between $7.50 and $7.65, but this still missed consensus estimates for $7.68, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of Coca-Cola rose nearly 2% shortly after the opening bell, while Kimberly-Clark slid 7%.

—

9:37 a.m. ET: AT&T third-quarter results top expectations as wireless growth chugs along during pandemic

AT&T (T) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, with adjusted earnings of 76 cents a penny ahead of estimates. Third-quarter revenue of $42.3 billion was down 5% over last year but beat the $41.7 billion consensus estimate, according to Bloomberg data. Shares jumped more than 5% shortly after market open.