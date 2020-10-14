Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open mixed after second day of selling

Stock futures struggled for direction Wednesday evening as investors considered fast-dimming prospects for fiscal stimulus before the election and a lukewarm batch of corporate earnings results. More quarterly reports are due out Thursday morning, along with the Labor Department’s latest weekly print on new jobless claims.

Traders continue to fixate on whether a stimulus deal of any size will transpire within the next three weeks, even as recent comments from lawmakers have overwhelmingly dampened hopes. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Wednesday, said that “getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we are in the level of details,” referring to talks with Democratic lawmakers. He and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are set to speak again on Thursday to discuss stimulus measures, after having spoken Wednesday morning.

The three major indices hit session lows on Wednesday in the aftermath of Mnuchin’s remarks, with more relief to individuals and businesses viewed by many as a much-needed propellant in keeping economic activity on the upswing during the pandemic.

The S&P 500’s second day of losses also came as a host of big banks reported results that largely underwhelmed against expectations. Wells Fargo’s (WFC) profit was less than half that of the same period last year, and Bank of America (BAC) posted a drop in revenue and weaker sales and trading results than expected reported from major peers including JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C).

Goldman Sachs (GS), however, broke away from the pack and reported profit that doubled over last year, with results driven by strong fixed income trading and asset management revenue.

Despite Wednesday’s mixed set of results, most big bank executives so far this week have suggested the worst of the pandemic’s impact on results may be behind them after an especially tough second quarter, though they acknowledged the distance still left to overcome in the economic recovery.

Thursday morning, companies including Morgan Stanley (MS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) are expected to report quarterly results.

—

6:03 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open mixed

Here were the main moves in equity markets, as of 6:03 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,482.25, up 1.25 points or 0.04%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 28,427.00, up 13 points or 0.05%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 11,963.5, down 10.75 points or 0.09%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan on October 02, 2020 in New York City. Stocks and markets around the world have fallen in morning trading as investors digest the overnight news that President Donald Trump has Covid-19. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) More

—

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay