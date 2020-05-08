Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold gains as data show historic collapse in US job market

Stock futures rose Friday morning, holding onto gains after a regular-session rally Thursday sent the Nasdaq back into positive territory for the year to date.

Overnight, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released a statement saying U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with China’s Vice Premier Liu He and “agreed that good progress is being made” in discussions over the implementation of the U.S.-China Phase One trade deal.

“Both countries fully expect to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner,” the statement continued, helping to assuage concerns of escalating tensions between the two sides amid the global pandemic, which President Donald Trump has blamed on China.

The rally came ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s April jobs report set for release Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The print is expected to show U.S. employers slashed 22 million payrolls for the month, by far the highest on record, according to data extending back to 1939. The unemployment rate is expected to jump to 16.0% from 4.4% in March, which would also be a record based on monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data going back to 1948.

On Thursday, weekly unemployment insurance claims were shown to have totaled another nearly 3.2 million for the week ended May 2, bringing the cumulative number since the week ended March 20 to more than 33 million.

Still, the data did little to shake equities’ advance. Thursday’s jump was led by the Energy and Financials sectors, the two worst performers in the S&P 500 for 2020 so far. The at least temporary rally also extended into other industries that have deeply underperformed the broader market in 2020, with cruise line and some airline stocks rising on the day.

Investors have mostly taken the grisly economic data reported so far in stride, with much of it rendered already outdated as developments in the coronavirus pandemic and plans to reopen some businesses roll in by the day and offer hope of some respite from the shelter-in-place orders that have induced much of the economic damage.

“The prevailing sentiment seems to be one of optimism in response to the economic reopening, tempered by the lack of forward operating visibility and muted fears of a second wave of virus infections,” David Joy, Ameriprise chief market strategist, wrote in a note Thursday.

Market participants have also bet that policymakers will to continue providing support with further stimulus measures as needed to ensure businesses and financial markets are able to make it to the other side of the pandemic.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said during an NBC Today show interview Thursday that “we’re going to avert the kind of Depression scenario, because policy makers are going to continue to be aggressive to fight that outcome,” while acknowledging “we’re in for a long, gradual recovery.” And also on Thursday, Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said in a Bloomberg TV interview that the U.S. Fed still has more tools to use to support economic activity.

8:30 a.m. ET: Stocks point to higher open after unprecedented collapse in jobs data

Wall Street continues to hope for the best after April’s jobs data showed 20.5 million people lost their jobs last month — a historic plunge yet better than economists expected. The jobless rate skyrocketed to 14.7% — the highest since the Great Depression. Stock futures shed some gains but still point to gains at the opening bell.

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 2,903.75, up 23.75 points

Dow futures ( YM=F ): 24,030.00, up 187.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 9,178.75, up 71.00

Crude ( CL=F ) : 23.73, up $0.18

Gold ( GC=F ) : $1,726.70 per ounce, up $0.90

10-year Treasury (^TNX): yielding, 0.634, up 0.003 basis points

7:06 a.m. ET Friday: Equity futures hold onto gains ahead of jobs report

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : up 32.5 points, or 1.13%, to 2,912.5

Dow futures ( YM=F ): up 264 points, or 1.11%, to 24,107.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): up 100 points, or 1.1%, to 9,207.75

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.57 (+2.42%) to $24.12 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$5.70 (+0.33%) to $1,731.50 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1 bp to yield 0.621%

6:08 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures tick up slightly

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:08 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : up 1.5 points, or 0.05%, to 2,881.5

Dow futures ( YM=F ): up 27 points, or 0.11%, to 23,870.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): up 1.25 points, or 0.01%, to 9,109.00

