Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as U.S.-China tensions simmer

Stocks fell Friday morning, extending losses from the regular session Thursday as investors eyed renewed tensions between the U.S. and China.

Shares of Twitter also added to losses, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at limiting legal protections federal laws offer social media platforms, following a public spat with Twitter over its imposing a fact-checking feature to Trump’s tweets earlier this week. Trump renewed his criticism of the platform Friday morning, saying in a Twitter post that Twitter was “doing nothing about all the lies & propaganda being put out by Chia or the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

On China, Trump is expected to address some of the recent points of strain between the world’s two largest economies in a press conference Friday, though the timing and agenda for this remains unclear. Stocks tumbled off their intraday highs and into negative territory during the regular session Thursday following the announcement of Trump’s remarks.

China on Thursday approved a draft decision for new national security legislation that would impose on freedoms in Hong Kong, in a move that would encroach on the autonomy of the region and jeopardize its special trade status with the U.S. This came against a backdrop of other issues chipping at the relations between the two countries, with Trump repeatedly blaming China for its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, and Washington moving to pass legislation that would to delist some Chinese corporations from U.S. exchanges.

While the apparent re-escalation of tensions with China has spooked markets in recent sessions, some analysts maintained that punitive measures in the form of increased tariffs – a major driver of stock market volatility last year – is unlikely to occur in the near-term given the economic disruption already induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Further tariff increases look less likely than some of these other measures, in our view. While US exports to China have so far fallen well short of the goals in the Phase 1 agreement, imposing additional tariffs on US consumers in the midst of a recession ahead of the presidential election still appears to carry more political risks than benefits,” Goldman Sachs analysts Alec Phillips and Andrew Tilton said in a note Thursday.

“We anticipate that Chinese policymakers would generally react proportionately or less-than proportionately to any further US actions,” Phillips and Tilton said. “Recent US rhetoric on the virus and trade deal has been met mainly with rhetoric in return, rather than discrete policy actions.”

Investors also eyed the latest set of new economic data on Thursday, which was still historically weak but pointed to some improvement off last month’s lows. Initial jobless claims rose by another 2.123 million last week, while continuing unemployment claims posted their first decline of the pandemic era to 21.05 million.

Initial claims “appear set to fall more quickly this week than last, perhaps because businesses anticipating reopenings are hesitating before letting go more staff,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics.

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks open mostly lower

Here were the main moves in markets as of 9:31 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -9.76 points (-0.32%) to 3,019.97

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -145.68 points (-0.57%) to 25,254.96

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +3.5 points (+0.04%) to 9,373.67

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.51 (-1.51%) to $33.20 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$12.30 (+0.71%) to $1,740.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -3.6 bps to yield 0.669%

8:33 a.m. ET: Personal savings rate jumps by a record in April

The U.S. personal savings rate surged by a record 33% in April, as consumers held off on making purchases and drove consumption down at a record pace for the month, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In March, the personal savings rate, which measures savings as a percentage of disposable personal income, rose 12.7%.

8:31 a.m. ET: Personal income unexpectedly rises in April, but spending falls by a record

Personal income unexpectedly jumped 10.5% in April, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said Friday in its monthly report. Consensus economists had expected a 5.9% drop in personal income for the month, according to Bloomberg data, following a 2.2% drop in income in March.

“The increase in personal income in April primarily reflected an increase in government social benefits to persons as payments were made to individuals from federal economic recovery programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the BEA said in a statement.

Personal spending, however, extended March’s slide. Spending fell 13.6% in April, or worse than the 12.8% decline expected, following the prior month’s 5.9% decline. April’s decline marked a record in Commerce Department data going back to 1959.

Core personal consumption expenditures – which serve as the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation trends and strips out volatile categories including food and energy – rose just 1.0% in April over last year, versus the 1.1% gain expected. Core PCE rose 1.7% in March.

7:15 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures fall as investors monitor U.S.-China tensions

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:15 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,031.25, down 6.75 points (-0.22%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 25,370.00, down 87 points (-0.34%)

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 9,441.75, down 18.5 points (-0.2%)

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.99 (-2.94%) to $32.72 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$13.40 (+0.78%) to $1,741.70 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -3.6 bps to yield 0.669%

7:10 a.m. ET: Trump assails Twitter for allowing ‘lies & propaganda,’ days after receiving fact-checking notification

President Donald Trump posted an attack of Twitter in a tweet Friday morning, adding to criticisms of the platform after earlier this week having several of his Twitter posts on mail-in voting designated with a fact-checking label.

“This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth,’” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said earlier of the decision. “Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

6:05 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures tick down at the open

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:02 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,034.50, down 3.5 points (-0.12%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 25,430.00, down 27 points (-0.11%)

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 9,450.00, down 10.25 points (-0.11%)

