Stock market news live updates: Stock futures lower ahead of jobless claims

Stock futures fell Thursday morning, giving back some of the gains Wednesday that sent the S&P 500 to its highest level since early March as investors eyed a number of mixed corporate earnings results and economic data releases. Elsewhere, tensions between the U.S. and China escalated, with the Senate passing a bill that could prevent some Chinese firms from listing on U.S. stock exchanges.

During the regular session Wednesday, stocks rose as investors considered more developments about states’ reopenings and easing lockdown restrictions, which came alongside some more positive corporate earnings results from retailers including Lowe’s (LOW). And while shares of Target closed lower Wednesday, the big-box retailer reported quarterly results that topped consensus estimates, underscoring some retailers’ successes in leveraging digital sales to mitigate disruptions due to stay in place orders.

Other companies, however, have reported stunning declines in business activity during the pandemic. Travel company Expedia (EXPE) swung to a quarterly loss and said it saw gross bookings decline of as much as 90% in the second half of March, according to recently released results. And while gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped expectations, its weaker than expected outlook for the full year suggested the company did not expect its virus-related business boost to extend at the same rate through the second half of the year.

As of this week, each of the 50 states has seen at least some form of easing of stay-in-place orders. More than 1.5 million individuals were infected in the U.S. as of Wednesday, and the death toll crept above 93,000.

Longstanding concerns around the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact lingered. Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s late-April meeting released Wednesday showed that a number of officials felt the pandemic could have longer-lasting effects, with some judging “there was a substantial likelihood of additional waves of the outbreak in the near or medium term” potentially leading “to a protracted period of severely reduced economic activity.”

Still, market participants have mostly bet that the Fed, or Congress, would come to the rescue with additional stimulus in the event of further disruptions due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, market participants are poised to receive the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims report. This is expected to show another 2.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits the week ended May 16, which would bring the total of new weekly jobless claims since the week ended March 20 to more than 38 million.

7:22 a.m. ET: Best Buy posts 5.3% enterprise comparable sales drop over last year in Q1, but results beat expectations.

Best Buy (BBY) posted first-quarter results that beat expectations but still fell over last year, as a pick-up in customers purchasing home computer products was not enough to offset declines across other electronics categories.

First-quarter enterprise comparable sales fell 5.3% company-wide and 5.7% domestically alone, with the former coming in much better than the 10.8% plunge analysts were expecting. Adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents beat estimates for 45 cents a share.

The company said the largest comparable sales growth drivers were computing and gaming, but that these were outweighed by declines in home theater, mobile phones, digital imaging and services sales.

Best Buy declined to provide guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic, and highlighted some of the operations changes it made as social distancing orders went into effect. Best Buy heavily relied on digital sales to compensate for widespread in-store closures during the quarter, and domestic comparable online sales surged 155%.

“In the middle of Q1, we shifted all our stores to a curbside-only operating model and were able to retain approximately 81% of last year’s sales during the last six weeks of the quarter, even though not a single customer set foot in our stores,” CEO Corie Bary said in a statement.

7:13 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures fall

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:13 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 2,951.75, down 16.75 points (-0.56%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 24,385.00, down 134 points (-0.55%)

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 9,440.75, down 44.75 points (-0.47%)

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.76 (+2.27%) to $34.25 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$16.30 (-0.93%) to $1,735.80 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.4 bps to yield 0.675%

6:04 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open slightly higher

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:04 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 2,972.25, up 3.75 points (+0.13%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 24,548.00, up 29 points (+0.12%)

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 9,498.25, up 12.75 points (+0.13%)

