Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after data shows record US retail sales plunge

Stocks were lower Friday morning, as investors continued to weigh new economic data and earnings results against hopes of a speedy economic reopening.

A flare-up in U.S.-China tensions also contributed to a move away from equities, with the Commerce Department tightening rules to stem Chinese telecommunication company Huawei’s access to chips made by U.S. companies.

U.S. retail sales dropped by a record 16.4% in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Commerce Department said in its Friday report, or worse than the 12.0% decline expected. The drop in retail sales reverberated across all major store categories with the exception of non-store retailers, or e-commerce platforms, which posted an 8.4% increase in April sales.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Thursday, stocks ended sharply higher, and shook off earlier declines after the Labor Department’s latest report on initial unemployment claims showed a greater than expected 2.981 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. This brought the total number of new claims filed since the week ended March 20 to nearly 36.5 million.

A steady drumbeat of grisly economic data – along with weak corporate earnings results for the last reported quarter – compelled a number of analysts to strike a more cautious tone on the stock market. The S&P 500 has risen more than 25% from its March 23 low in spite of this historically weak data, with investors betting on more stimulus from fiscal and monetary policymakers to blunt the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Investors have largely piled into software shares viewed as more insulated from the impacts of the virus, with the Information Tech sector the only S&P 500 sector positive for the year to date through Thursday’s close.

Noah Hamman, CEO of AdvisorShares, told Yahoo Finance Thursday that the market may be headed for a correction, and will be “lower for longer” as market participants await clarity to see that some of the biggest downside risks – namely, a second wave of coronavirus infections or escalating U.S.-China tensions – have dissipated.

Story continues

The surging new jobless claims data in particular “pour[ed] cold water on the V-shaped recovery talk,” when it comes to thinking about the shape of the eventual rebound, Chris Rupkey, managing director for MUFG Union Bank, said in a note.

“Economic growth might get a boost from pent-up demand, but the labor markets have dug themselves a deeper hole that will be harder to climb back out of,” he added. “Corporate profits will be a no-show as well as an unprecedented number of business models have been thrown under the bus and will make it harder for many formerly successful businesses to reactivate themselves.”

Meanwhile, states across the nation and some countries around the world have begun, or have discussed, a phased reopening of businesses as case growth slows for the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance to inform states how to reopen public spaces including bars, restaurants and offices.

The New York Stock Exchange, is set to reopen its trading floor May 26, after being forced to close in mid-March as the pandemic spread.

—

10:00 a.m. ET: Consumer sentiment ticked higher in early May from April: U. Michigan Surveys of Consumers

Consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose in early May from April, according to the University of Michigan’s Survey of Consumers.

The headline sentiment index rose to 73.7 from 71.8 in April, the preliminary survey results said. Indices measuring consumers’ assessments of current and future conditions each jumped.

“Confidence inched upward in early May as the CARES relief checks improved consumers' finances and widespread price discounting boosted their buying attitudes,” Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist, said in a statement.

“Despite these gains, personal financial prospects for the year ahead continued to weaken, falling to the lowest level in almost six years, with declines especially sharp among upper income households,” he added. “Improved views on buying conditions were due to discounted prices and low interest rates, although their impact was partially offset by uncertainties about job and income prospects.”

—

9:50 a.m. ET: When you lose grocery stores, what’s left?

There’s no sugar-coating the ugliness of April’s stunning retail sales drop, especially when you consider the retrenchment of grocery sales. That category was the lone bright spot in March’s data, as panicked consumers stocked up by the bulk-load, seemingly in preparation for Doomsday.

Calling the numbers “downright scary,” MUFG’s Chris Rupkey said the current downturn is even worse than a depression, given the economy’s steep and sudden dive off the cliff:

Even grocery store sales fell 13.2% after rising 28.6% a month ago in March in the first month of the pandemic. You know it's bad out there when the public is starving themselves or maybe there are simply grocery store shortages in April with the shelves empty after the consumer stocked up in March.

However, Pantheon’s Ian Shepherdson struck a more constructive tone:

This report was always going to be terrible, but it likely marks the floor, given the gradual reopening now underway or soon to be underway in 42 states. We expect a modest increase in in May sales and then a bigger jump in June, but sales will remain well below their pre-Covid peak. Our guesstimate for the control measure in Q2 is a 30-to-40% drop, but total consumption probably will fall by less than that because the very large housing and healthcare components will offset some of the hit to spending on goods and discretionary services.

—

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open lower after record drop in retail sales

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 9:31 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -27.89 points (-0.98%) to 2,824.61

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -172.92 points (-0.73%) to 23,452.42

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : -90.3 points (-1.03%) to 8,854.27

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$1.11 (+4.03%) to $28.67 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$12.90 (+0.74%) to $1,753.80 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.3 bps to yield 0.606%

—

8:30 a.m. ET: Retail sales drop by a record 16.4% in April

U.S. retail sales dropped by a record 16.4% in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Commerce Department said in its Friday report. This was worse than the 12.0% decline expected, according to Bloomberg-compiled consensus data, and extended declines after a revised 8.3% drop in March.

Excluding auto and gas sales, retail sales dropped by 16.2% in April, following a 2.6% decline in March. Some economists look to this metric as a better gauge of underlying trends in consumer spending.

—

7:29 a.m. ET: VF Corp swings to a quarterly loss, posts 35% drop in sales

VF Corp (VFC), the parent company of brands including Vans and North Face, posted a quarterly loss per share from continuing operations of $1.22, versus earnings per share of 32 cents in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion fell 35% over last year for the three months to March. Each of the company’s major brands posted sales declines, led by a 19% drop in Timberland sales. Digital revenue growth to an 8% advance, versus a 21% gain over last year.

VF Corp said all of its retail stores in the Asia Pacific region, including mainland China, have now reopened. While retail store traffic has “improved recently, it remains down significantly compared with the prior year,” it said in a statement.

VF has also started a phased reopening of its retail stores in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. And in North America, VF said it is prepared to begin a phased reopening of retail stores as well, and expects most of its locations to be open by mid-calendar year 2020.

—

7:07 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures fall ahead of retail sales data

Here were the main moves in the markets, as of 7:07 a.m. ET Friday morning:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 15 points, or 0.53%, to 2832.00

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 118 points, or 0.5%, to 23,416.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): down 30 points, or 0.33%, to 9,049.50

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.43 (+1.56%) to $27.99 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$0.10 (+0.01%) to $1,740.80 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.7 bps to yield 0.602%

—

6:00 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures open little changed

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:00 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : down 3.25 points, or 0.11%, to 2,843.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ): down 24 points, or 0.1%, to 23,510.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): up 1.25 points, or 0.01%, to 9,080.75

People wearing face masks wait for their bus amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 14, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - Over a third of US workers who lost jobs or saw their hours reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic will have trouble paying their bills and nearly half do not have an extra $400 for an emergency, according to a survey released Thursday. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

—

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay