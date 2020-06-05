Stock market news live updates: Stock futures jump as US economy unexpectedly adds 2.5M jobs in May

Stock futures spiked on Friday, indicating a sharply higher opening on Wall Street, as data showed the coronavirus-stricken U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May.

The Labor Department’s jobs report Friday morning stunned market watchers, showing that the beleaguered economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, when consensus forecasts had called for another 8 million payrolls to be slashed. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 13.3%, well below expectations of a surge to 19.5%.

The data pointed to a big rally on Wall Street, and suggested the economy could be on a much quicker than expected path to recovery. Hopes that more businesses were ramping up activity amid the pandemic, along with optimism about a raft of new stimulus measures across the globe, eclipsed concerns of protests and unrest in many cities across the country.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Some businesses have also begun seeing a pick-up in consumer and business activity from the doldrums of late March and April.

American Airlines (AAL) said Thursday it was scheduled to fly more than 55% of its July 2019 domestic capacity for July this year, up from just 20% in May, citing “improving demand for air travel.” The announcement sparked a 41% surge in American Airlines’ stock Thursday, and shares of peer airlines rose in sympathy.

Investors have also begun showing an increased appetite for newly public companies, snapping up shares of companies making their public debuts this week after a virtual IPO market freeze in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Software information database company ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) shares closed 62% higher Thursday in their first day of trading, in the first U.S. technology IPO since April. This came a day following Warner Media Group’s (WMG) own public debut on the Nasdaq, after the company raised $1.93 billion in an upsized initial public offering for the largest U.S. listing so far this year.

Story continues

—

8:30 a.m. ET Friday: Futures surge after May payrolls data shocks to the upside

Expect the unexpected: The economy actually created 2.5 million jobs last month, despite employers reeling from the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate checked in at a relatively tame 13.3%, compared to expectations of 19.0% down from April’s 14.7%.

Here’s where stocks were trading after the data:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,147.25, up +36.75 (+1.18%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 26,727.00, up +474.00 (+1.81%)

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 9,647.00, up +20.75 (+0.22%)

Crude ( CL=F ) : $38.89, up $1.48 (+3.96%)

Gold ( GC=F ) : $1,693.90 per ounce, -$33.50 (-1.94%)

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +5.2 bps to yield 0.872%

—

7:23 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures tick higher

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 7:23 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,124.50, up 24 points, or 0.77%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 26,567.00, up 314 points, or 1.2%

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 9,659.25, up 33 points, or 0.34%

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.90 (+2.41%) to $38.31 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$17.80 (-1.03%) to $1,709.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +5.2 bps to yield 0.872%

—

6:02 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures tick higher

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:02 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,114.25, up 3.75 points

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 26,287, up 34 points

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 9,642, up 15.75 points

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: A boarded up Coach store is seen on April 30, 2020 in New York City. Coach's parent company Tapestry reported that sales were down nearly 20 percent because of store closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic worldwide. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez / VIEWpress via Getty Images)

—

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay