Stock market news live updates: Stocks steady in final session of June

Stocks were slightly lower Tuesday morning, with the final session of the month and quarter under way.

The S&P 500 and Dow were on track to post gains of less than 1% for the month of June. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed amid a broad tech rally, with the index pacing toward a monthly advance of more than 4%.

But all three major indices headed toward double-digit percentage gains for the second quarter, following a surge off March’s lows. The Nasdaq tracked toward a 28% second-quarter gain. The Dow and S&P 500 were set to post gains of more than 16% and 18%, respectively.

During Monday’s session, the Dow’s more than 2.3% gain was powered in large part by Boeing (BA), which surged 14% during the regular session after the Federal Aviation Administration began its long-awaited test flights for the 737 Max. The aircraft manufacturer pared some gains, dipping more than 4% for the biggest drop in the 30-stock Dow.

Elsewhere, shares of Lululemon (LULU) extended gains after announcing it would be acquiring the home fitness startup Mirror, putting it in competition with indoor cycling company Peloton (PTON). Shares of Peloton steadied after falling overnight, and the stock had more than doubled for the year to date through Monday’s close as Wall Street bet on the resilience of the workout-from-home phenomenon in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) also fell after the company announced plans to slash its dividend, following the Federal Reserve’s announced restrictions on bank payouts last week in its stress test results. Peer big banks including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) left their third-quarter dividends unchanged, however, and shares of these banks traded slightly higher overnight.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell began delivering testimony before the House Financial Services Committee alongside U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Tuesday afternoon In prepared remarks released ahead of time, Powell noted that despite some more upbeat developments in recent economic reports, “output and employment remain far below their pre-pandemic levels.”

“The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus,” he added in the statement. “A full recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities.”

Incrementally more positive developments in the pandemic’s spread across new hot spots also helped buoy stocks during Monday’s session. Texas reported a 2.9% one-day increase in new coronavirus cases for the lowest rise in a week, according to Bloomberg data, though intensive-care units in the Houston area remained strained. Florida’s cases rose 3.7%, or 1.8 percentage points below the average increase over the past seven days. California’s new-case rate, at 2.8%, also trailed its average over the past week.

1:15 p.m. ET: Mnuchin says additional stimulus would be ‘targeted to specific industries’ disrupted by pandemic

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday afternoon that any further fiscal relief to businesses would be “targeted to specific industries” most disrupted by the pandemic.

Mnuchin added that he hopes the bill to repurpose Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds will pass by the end of July, when key measures provided by the original legislation are set to expire.

His remarks came during congressional testimony alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the House Financial Services Committee.

1:02 p.m. ET: Fauci warns new Covid-19 cases could jump to 100,000 per day without behavior changes

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday before a Senate panel that new coronavirus cases could accelerate to 100,000 per day if the country does not manage to contain the latest outbreak in the virus. The current per-day increases in virus cases has hovered around 40,000 as of late.

The resurgence in new cases in the South and West “puts the entire country at risk,” Fauci said.

10:50 a.m. ET: Dow rises to join S&P 500, Nasdaq in positive territory

The Dow turned slightly positive mid-morning Tuesday as a more than 1% rise in shares of Intel, Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble – along with gains in some other components – offset a more than 5% drop in shares of Boeing.

The real estate sector led gains in the S&P 500, after new data Tuesday showed home prices held up strongly in April even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index added to a slew of recent data underscoring the strength of the housing market and residential home demand, despite the outbreak.

10:01 a.m. ET: Consumer confidence jumped more than expected in June

A closely watched measure of consumer confidence jumped more than expected in June over May as lockdowns eased earlier this month.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index rose to 98.1 in June, rebounding from May’s reading of 85.9 in the index’s largest jump since 2011. The level was still, however, down sharply from its average reading of about 126 in 2019.

Subindices tracking consumers’ assessments of current business and labor market conditions, along with their assessments toward future conditions, also each rose in June over May.

"Consumer Confidence partially rebounded in June but remains well below pre-pandemic levels," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement. “The re-opening of the economy and relative improvement in unemployment claims helped improve consumers' assessment of current conditions, but the Present Situation Index suggests that economic conditions remain weak.”

“Looking ahead, consumers are less pessimistic about the short-term outlook, but do not foresee a significant pickup in economic activity,” Franco added. “Faced with an uncertain and uneven path to recovery, and a potential COVID-19 resurgence, it's too soon to say that consumers have turned the corner and are ready to begin spending at pre-pandemic levels."

9:33 a.m. ET: Stocks open flat

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 9:33 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : +2.67 points (+0.09%) to 3,055.91

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -33.96 points (-0.13%) to 25,561.84

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +14.4 points (+0.1%) to 9,885.68

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.65 (-1.64%) to $39.05 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$2.30 (-0.13%) to $1,778.90 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.8 bps to yield 0.628%

9:00 a.m. ET: Home-price growth held up in April despite pandemic

Home prices increased in April over last year even amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The index posted a 4.73% annual gain in April, up from March’s 4.35% rise. Consensus economists expected a 4.5% year-on-year rate.

The 20-City composite index, which tracks home prices in 20 major metropolitan areas, rose 3.98% in April, up from March’s 3.92% year on year gain. Consensus economists had expected the index to decelerate to a 3.8% pace.

7:23 a.m. ET: Stock futures tick down ahead of the opening bell

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:21 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,042.5, down 5.25 points or 0.17%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 25,430.00, down 67 points, or 0.26%

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 9,963.5, down 10.25 points, or 0.1%

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.48 (-1.21%) to $39.22 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$1.40 (+0.08%) to $1,782.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): unchanged to yield 0.636%

6:07 p.m. ET: Stock futures little changed

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:07 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,047.25, down 0.5 points or 0.02%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 25,482.00, down 15 points, or 0.06%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 9,981.25, down 7.5 points, or 0.08%

