Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise, pacing toward fourth straight day of gains

Stock futures rose Wednesday morning, tracking toward a fourth straight session of gains, as the prospects of more stimulus and hopes of a Covid-19 treatment at least temporarily outweighed rising infection rates in some parts of the country.

During Tuesday’s regular session, a bevy of developments helped power the three major indices higher. These catalysts included encouraging results from a trial showing that the generic drug dexamethasone helped reduce the death risk among patients with severe Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, earlier reports that the Trump administration was prepping a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package also helped provide a boost to risk assets.

More promising signs of a speedy economic recovery also contributed to the rally. New economic data Tuesday morning showed retail sales surged by a record 17.7% in May over April, with the pace of increase more than double the rate consensus economists expected. The sharp recovery in consumer spending after April’s record decline led at least some economists to pare back their gloomier economic expectations for the second quarter this year.

“The 17.7% m/m rebound in retail sales in May indicates that, as the lockdowns were eased in many states, activity started to recover more quickly than we – and others – had been anticipating,” Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note. “As a result, we now estimate that real consumption and overall GDP both contracted at a 30% annualized pace in the second quarter, rather than the 40% fall we previously expected.”

While the latest batch of new economic data, including the May jobs report earlier this month, has surprised sharply to the upside, many economists and policymakers continue to call attention to risks of protracted economic weakness, as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Densely populated states including Florida and Texas continued to battle resurgences in new cases and hospitalizations, based on new daily updates.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, for his part, said during testimony before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that, “ Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely.”

Powell, who is also scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday, also defended the Fed’s recently announced decision to expand its purchases in the secondary market to include individual corporate bonds, saying the central bank wants “to be there if things turn bad in the economy.”

8:30 a.m. ET: Housing starts rise 4.3% in May, missing expectations

Housing starts and building permits rose less than expected in May, signaling a slower than anticipated pick-up in new-home building after April’s lows.

Housing starts rose 4.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000, after falling by a revised 26.4% in April to 934,000. Consensus economists expected housing starts to rise by 23.5%.

Building permits, which indicate future homebuilding, rose 14.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.22 million. This was below expectations for a rise of 16.8% from April’s level, which was revised to show a month on month drop of 21.4% to 1.066 million.

7:29 a.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures erase earlier losses and point to higher open

Here were the main moves in markets, as of 7:29 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,145.25, up 16.5 points or 0.53%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 26,482.00, up 162 points, or 0.62%

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 10,021.5, up 49 points, or 0.49%

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.72 (-1.88%) to $37.66 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$12.40 (-0.71%) to $1,724.10 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.4 bps to yield 0.758%

6:03 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures open lower

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:03 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,121.5, down 7.25 points or 0.23%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 26,232.00, down 88 points, or 0.33%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 9,950.75, down 21.75 points, or 0.22%

