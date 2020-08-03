Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open little changed after tech-led rally

Stock futures clung to the flat line Monday evening after a tech-led rally during the regular session, with investor attention still centered on fresh signs of corporate and economic stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarterly earnings results set for release Tuesday are set to give further indications of the company-level impacts of the pandemic, with blue-chip company Disney (DIS), along with newly public firms Nikola (NKLA), Beyond Meat (BYND) poised to report after market close.

During the regular session Monday, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5% to end at a record, as each of Microsoft and Apple set fresh highs. Both stocks steadied in late trading, with the Redmond, Washington-based company still deliberating a potential acquisition of TikTok’s operations in the US and some other countries, in a move that would expand its consumer-facing business operations. President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that the US government receive a portion of the payment from any sale – from Microsoft or any other firm taking up the Beijing-based social media company.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elsewhere in Washington, talks between Democratic and Republican lawmakers over the next round of stimulus aid are set to continue on Tuesday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows met for over two hours on Monday to discuss the package. The level of enhanced unemployment insurance benefits remains a sticking point, along with the total funds for other aid for individuals and state and local government programs.

With lawmakers still at an apparent impasse on key issues, Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday he was considering using executive action to impose a moratorium on evictions – a measure which had been included in the previous Covid-19 relief legislation passed in March.

Story continues

Later on Tuesday, earnings season will roll on, with Disney set to report quarterly results after market close. The company is expected to have swung to a net loss of more than $1 billion during the third quarter, with drastically reduced theme parks attendance due to closures and partial reopenings weighing heavily on the company. Its nascent streaming business, however, is set to be a bright spot, with the Disney+ subscriber base already having grown to 54.5 million subscribers as of early May, within six months of launch.

—

6:01 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures open little changed to slightly lower

Here were the main moves in equity markets, as of 6:01 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,287.00, down 1.5 points, or 0.05%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 26,548.00, down 10 points, or 0.04%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 11,043.5, down 0.75 points, or 0.01%

A trader walks in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks surged early May 26, 2020 on optimism about coronavirus vaccines as the New York Stock Exchange resumed physical floor trading for the first time since late March. About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.3 percent at 25,023.76. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.0 percent to 3,013.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.6 percent to 9,468.96.The gains came after a ceremony presided over by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who wore a mask as he rung the opening bell to signal the start of the day for traders, also clad in masks and separated by plexiglas. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

—

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay