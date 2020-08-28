Stock market news live updates: Wall Street opens higher; Tesla, Zoom set new record highs

Stocks rose modestly early Friday, as major benchmarks consolidated recent gains in the wake of a potential for a policy shift by the Federal Reserve.

Stocks ended Thursday’s regular session on a mixed note, digesting stubbornly high unemployment data and Federal Chair Jerome Powell’s pledge to try and nudge inflation higher. Playing in the background is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with new infections moderating in the U.S. and the race for a vaccine in full swing.

As a reminder of the COVID-19 crisis, Coca-Cola (KO) announced on Friday it would nearly halve its operating units and offer voluntary separation to 4,000 workers, as the world's largest beverage maker battles a hit to sales from the pandemic.

Tech stocks, which have powered the broader market to fourth consecutive record closing highs, took a breather on Thursday as traders booked profits on Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) — which have surged to new records. Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) have also posted their highest-ever closing levels.

Although the Nasdaq snapped a five-day winning streak, the broader S&P 500 Index stretched to its fifth record close, and closed up 6 days in a row. On an intraday basis, the Dow briefly reversed all of its 2020 losses before ending modestly higher. It now sits just over 1,000 points away from February’s record high.

In a closely-watched speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell unveiled a new framework of thinking for the central bank that will tolerate inflation “moderately” above its 2% target. The Fed also committed to reviewing this policy every five years. The Fed chief warned that the persistence of low inflation over the last eight years risks new economic difficulties.

“On the one hand, with the framework review out of the way, it gives the Fed something to do at the September [Open Market Committee] meeting: namely, introduce new, more aggressive forward guidance,” said JPMorgan Chase economist Michael Feroli.

“On the other hand, the absence of any remarks by Powell about actions to support the new strategy may indicate that the Committee is content with the amount of monetary support they are already providing to the economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT) and Walmart (WMT) got a boost as reports surfaced that the two giants were nearing a joint agreement to buy out TikTok, the embattled viral video app at the center of national security concerns. CNBC reported that the retail giant had joined in with Microsoft to buy the platform, in the wake of TikTok’s CEO resigning. A deal could close as soon as this week, CNBC reported.

9:30 a.m. ET: New intraday records for Tesla, Zoom

Two high flying technology stocks — Tesla (TSLA) and Zoom (ZM), have opened Friday’s trading at new records. As virtually everyone knows, Tesla’s been on an unstoppable tear, while Zoom is ...well, zooming higher as the return to classes has teachers and students firing up the app.

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open to the upside, traders try to extend win streak

Here were the main moves in markets as of 9:30 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : 3,490.42, +5.87 (+0.17%)

Dow ( ^DJI ) : 28,509.84, +17.57 (+0.06%)

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : 11,697.14, +71.80 (+0.62%)

Crude ( CL=F ) : $43.15 per barrel, +0.11 (+0.26%)

Gold ( GC=F ) : $1,966.80 per ounce, +$34.20 (+1.77%)

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.017 basis points to yield 0.729%



8:30 a.m. ET: Personal income, consumer spending jump in July

Personal income increased by 0.4 percent in July, Bureau of Economic Analysis (Commerce Department) data released on Friday showed. Disposable personal income (DPI) rose by 0.2 percent and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) soared by 1.9 percent.