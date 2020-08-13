Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade sideways as S&P 500 hovers just below record

Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Thursday evening after a mixed session earlier, with tech shares leading the Nasdaq to back-to-back sessions of advances while the S&P 500 and Dow declined.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) edged lower late trading after rising to a record high earlier Thursday. Bloomberg reported that the iPhone-maker was preparing to release a new subscription bundle, which would include a package of its services offerings like Apple Music and Apple TV+ in a bid to unlock a new recurring revenue stream. Meanwhile, Epic Games sued Apple after its “Fortnite” game was removed from the App Store, after the developer created an in-app payment system to bypass the App Store and avoid having Apple collect its usual 30% commission on app purchases.

Elsewhere, market participants continued to digest Thursday’s estimates-topping weekly jobless claims report, which showed the first dip below 1 million in new weekly unemployment insurance claims since the start of the pandemic. The reading, while reflecting an improvement relative to the worst points of the pandemic period, might also take some pressure off lawmakers to speedily pass a new round of stimulus legislation, some analyst warned.

The US Senate adjourned for August recess on Thursday without passing a new Covid relief bill, as a stalemate between key negotiators showed no signs of abating. Senators and members of the US House of Representative are not scheduled to return to Washington until after Labor Day, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Senators would receive at least 24 hours notice to return if negotiators convened on a deal and scheduled a vote in the interim.

Investors will receive another couple of reports on the state of the US consumer on Friday. The Commerce Department’s retail sales report Friday morning is expected to show a decelerating monthly gain of 2.0%, down from a 7.5% surge in June, as a recovery from April’s historic decline slows. The University of Michigan’s preliminary Surveys of Consumers report later in the morning is expected to show consumer sentiment extended its decline from July, with concerns over a lapse in federal enhanced unemployment insurance and other stimulus measures weighing.

