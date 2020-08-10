Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly lower after mixed session on Wall Street

Stock futures opened slightly to the downside Monday evening after a mixed session on Wall Street earlier, as tech stocks that had previously led the market higher lost momentum. The Nasdaq declined, while the S&P 500 and Dow each ended higher.

Energy, industrial and materials shares had led the S&P 500 to its seventh straight session of gains by market close Monday, bringing the blue-chip index to within 0.8% of its record closing high from February. Shares of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) were slightly lower in late trading, extending losses from the regular session. Crude oil prices added to gains after rising by the most in nearly 3 weeks, as of Monday’s settlement.

Investor attention remained locked on prospects of further fiscal stimulus from Congress, after President Donald Trump over the weekend unleashed a set of executive orders to provide some economic support without congressional action. The moves have already led some states to push back, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said order to have states chalk up a portion of the funds under Trump’s proposed enhanced unemployment benefit “only digs the hole deeper” for states already grappling with budget deficits. Further stimulus discussions in Congress, however, hang in abeyance.

Focus on the status of fiscal stimulus and on the simmering and ongoing US-China tensions is likely to eclipse Tuesday’s docket of economic data and earnings releases. Investors on Tuesday are set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ producer price index (PPI), which will likely show a 0.3% increase in producer prices after what had been an unexpected decline in June, as producers’ pricing power stabilizes.

Notable companies set to release earnings results on Tuesday include Chinese electric car-maker Nio (NIO), SoftBank (9984.T) and InterContinental Hotels (IHG).

