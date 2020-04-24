Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise, oil extends gains

Stock futures were higher Friday morning on the heels of a volatile trading day Thursday, when stocks were whipsawed amid conflicting signals over the results of a clinical trial for a coronavirus antiviral treatment candidate. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures (CL=F) were on track for a fourth straight day of advances, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly said he was considering a lending program for U.S. oil companies.

The Financial Times cited draft documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization in reporting that a Chinese study for Gilead’s drug remdesivir produced inconclusive results in the treatment’s first randomized clinical trial – a characterization which Gilead later disputed.

The coronavirus pandemic showed further, but still tentative, signs of leveling off on Thursday, with hospitalizations and new diagnoses declining in the hardest-hit U.S. states of New York and New Jersey. Separately, however, California reported its “deadliest day” on Thursday, adding 115 new deaths, or the highest for the state in a 24-hour period. Earlier this week, some southern states began a multi-phase economic reopening process. However, many medical experts have warned that easing social distancing restrictions across the country too soon could backfire and trigger another major wave of infections.

Still, weeks-long social distancing measures have ravaged the U.S. economy. Further signs of the devastating economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic emerged on Thursday, with the Labor Department reporting another 4.427 million individuals filed new unemployment claims last week. The new data marked the third straight week that new jobless claims fell on a week-over-week basis, but brought the total number of initial unemployment insurance claims over the last five weeks to more than 26 million.

“Net, net, jobless claims are warning that the worst isn't over yet for the American economy with businesses and consumers alike being sucked down into the abyss of the pandemic recession,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG, wrote in a note Thursday.

Thursday after market close, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $486 billion relief package to provide funds to small businesses and hospitals upended by the pandemic. The legislation, which boosts a vital small business aid program that ran out of funds last week, was cleared by the Senate earlier this week, and heads to President Donald Trump’s desk for signing.

8:30 a.m. ET: Durable goods orders plunge by most since 2014 in March, missing expectations

Durable goods orders sank 14.4% in March, according to the Census Bureau’s preliminary monthly results, marking the biggest drop in six years. This was worse than the decline of 12.0% anticipated, according to Bloomberg data of consensus economist expectations. In February, durable goods orders rose by 1.1%.

Excluding transportation, durable goods orders fell 0.2% in March, or better than the decline of 6.5% expected. Durable goods orders excluding transportation fell 0.7% in February.

Non-defense capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, unexpectedly rose by 0.1% in March, while a 6.7% decline had been anticipated. This measure is used as a closely watched proxy of business investment plans.

7:20 a.m. ET: American Express net income slides 76% over last year as pandemic curbs consumer spending, drives higher provisions for losses

American Express (AXP) reported net income of $367 million, or 41 cents, for the fiscal first quarter, representing a drop 76% over last year’s $1.6 billion, or $1.80 per share.

The results were driven in large part by a significant build in the payment company’s provisions for losses of $2.6 billion, including a $1.7 billion reserve build to “reflect deterioration of the global estimated macroeconomic outlook as a result of COVID-19 impacts.”

American Express highlighted the impact the coronavirus pandemic was having on customer spending behavior, noting that the effects “accelerated in April” and “dramatically” impacted their volumes.

“The first two months of 2020 continued the strong momentum we have delivered over the past two years, but we’re now in a different world,” CEO Stephen J. Squeri said in a statement.

Overall first-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, or better than the $1.60 expected, according to Bloomberg data. First-quarter revenue of $10.3 billion missed consensus estimates for $10.6 billion.

7:07 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures rise

Here were the main moves in markets Friday morning, as of 7:07 a.m. ET:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : up 20.5 points, or +0.74% to 2,801.25

Dow futures ( YM=F ): up 160 points, or +0.69% to 23,497.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): up 44.5 points, or +0.52% to 8,643.25

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.41 (+2.48%) to $16.91 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$12.50 (+0.72%) to $1,757.90 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.7 bps to yield 0.604%

6:03 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures little changed after volatile session

Here were the main moves at the start of the overnight session for U.S. equity futures, as of 6:03 p.m. ET Thursday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : up 1 point, or +0.04% to 2,781.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ): up 13 points, or +0.06% to 23,350.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): down 11.75 points, or -0.14% to 8,587.00

