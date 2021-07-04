Is the stock market closed Monday in observance of July 4th?

U.S. stocks markets are closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day since the holiday falls during the weekend this year.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will resume normal trading hours on Tuesday, July 6.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended the U.S. bond market also close Monday.

U.S. commodities markets, including gold and oil futures, also won't be open for trading on Monday.

Foreign financial markets will be open on Monday, July 5. Currency markets are expected to remain open for trading.

The next market holiday is Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 6.

