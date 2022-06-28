Stock up on J.Crew’s ’90s-inspired T-shirt while it’s as low as $4.49

Good T-shirts fit comfortably, stand up to the washing machine and go with every outfit. However, you probably don’t want to pay a lot for them — they’re just T-shirts. That’s why, right now, you need to turn your attention to J.Crew. The retailer just marked its ’90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton T-shirt up to 87% off, and you can get it for as low as $4.49.

’90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton T-shirt, $4.29–$17.25 with code GOFOURTH (Orig. $34.50)

Credit: J.Crew

$4.49 $34.50 at J.Crew

The sale is part of J.Crew’s 4th of July event. For a limited time, you can use code GOFOURTH at checkout to get up to 70% off select items, plus 25% off almost everything else. When it comes to the ’90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton T-shirt, it’s an additional 50% off if you use the promo code. Wins all around!

But, OK, what makes this T-shirt ’90s-inspired is the cut. Don’t worry; it’s not one of those tight-fitting baby tees. Instead, it has a higher scoop neckline, only a slightly shrunken fit and a cropped length. Plus, it’s not a crop top — it should hang just around your belt. If you wear it with high-waisted jeans, you could still tuck it in.

The ’90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton T-shirt also has heavier-weight organic cotton, so it’s not sheer at all, and it won’t totally stretch out after a few wears.

It comes in 13 different colors, and all of them are on sale, although the discount depends on the color you choose. For example, the light blue color is on sale for $8.99, but when you use the promo code GOFOURTH at checkout, you’ll get an additional 50% off, making it $4.49. The standard white color is not on sale unless you use the promo code — then it will cost you $17.25. But still, that’s a great deal.

If you need to restock your basics, go for J.Crew’s ’90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton T-shirt. It’s a solid buy that will last you a while, and it costs less than $20.

