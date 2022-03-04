STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE: SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S STOCK OPTIONS

SSH Communications Security Oyj

SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S STOCK OPTIONS



SSH Communications Security Corporation

Stock Exchange Release, March 4, 2022



A total of 34,334 new shares of SSH Communications Security Corporation were subscribed for with the 2018 stock options at a subscription price of EUR 2.09 per share and a total of 58,146 new shares were subscribed for with the 2019A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 1.56 per share, with a total subscription price of EUR 162,465.82. Out of the Share Subscription price, the amount equalling the nominal value of the share shall be transferred to the share capital and the exceeding amount to the fund for invested non-restricted equity.



The increase in the share capital, in total EUR 2,774.40 was registered in the Finnish Trade Register today. As a result of the subscriptions, the share capital of the company has risen to EUR 1,181,141.37 and the total number of shares is 39,371,379.



The subscribed shares have today been entered in the Finnish Trade Register. The new shares will be available for public trading on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. together with the old shares as of March 7, 2022.





SSH Communications Security Corporation



Niklas Nordström

CFO





For further information:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Major media

www.ssh.com



###



