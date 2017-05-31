Stock car racing governor undeterred by minor crash at track

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) -- Vermont's stock car racing governor says he's undeterred by a minor crash he suffered during his first race of the season at the Thunder Road speedway over the holiday weekend.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott was in second place as the Memorial Day Classic was nearing its end when his car had a problem with its right-front tire, causing him to spin out into the middle of the racetrack. He finished 19th out of 29 drivers.

For years before entering politics Scott was known for his stock car racing. He's now believed to be the country's only chief executive who's also a stock car driver.

Scott said Wednesday such crashes are a routine part of racing. He says even as governor he hopes to compete in a handful of races during the current stock car racing season.