STOCK ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" or the "Company") (NYSE: PEN) and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally.

The investigation focuses on whether Penumbra issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company's scientific research.

On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up short report, alleging that some of the company's scientific research pieces appear to have been authored by a fake individual. On this news the Company's shares down over 15% during intraday trading on December 8, 2020.

If you are a current shareholder of Penumbra and you wish to learn more about your rights, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

